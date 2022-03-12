Madewell Insiders Sale: Score 20% Off Everything!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

For those who have "nothing to wear," you're in luck this weekend.

Through 3/21, Madewell Insiders can score 20% off everything! Yes, you read that right. And if you're not part of the Insider program yet, it's free to sign up. All you need to provide is your name and email!

Whether you're looking to replenish your basics collection or secure new fits for spring, the fashion retailer has everything you could need and more. To get you started on your savings journey, we rounded up the t-shirts, denim, dresses, sweaters, swimsuits and accessories that we would add to our cart ASAP if we were you.

Scroll below to check out our picks!