Thomas Brodie-Sangster Seems to Confirm Romance With Elon Musk's Ex Talulah Riley

Hold the door—are Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley making things official?

The Game of Thrones alum seemingly confirmed his budding romance with the Westworld actress on Friday, March 11, when they hit the red carpet together at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner. For the occasion, Thomas opted for a patterned suit complete with a black bowtie, while she looked stunning next to him in a green sequined gown by Galvan.

Inside the glitzy affair, Tallulah was photographed while resting her head on the Love Actually actor's shoulder by the bar.

The cozy sighting comes months after the two were snapped holding hands amid dating reports. According to the Daily Mail, they started dating while filming their upcoming FX series, Pistol. While neither Thomas or Talulah have publicly commented on their relationship status, they were seen cuddled up again during a walk in London last month.

So, does this mean it could be love, actually? It seems only time will tell.