BaubleBar 20% Off Sale: The 24 Best Deals to Shop Before They Sell Out

Whether you're shopping for yourself or for someone else, BaubleBar has everything you need if you're looking for jewelry. If you prefer something timeless and subtle, like gold-plated jewelry and pearl pieces, BaubleBar has you covered. If you are looking for something vibrant and colorful, BaubleBar has so many fun options. That's why it's the best place to shop for gifts for your loved ones (and yourself), especially right now because there's a major sale going on. You can save 20% on everything sitewide.
All you need to do is use the promo code SEMI20 at checkout to get this discount on necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings, and more from BaubleBar. If you're not sure what to shop, here are some great suggestions.
BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring
These rings are just the best. You're going to want one in every single color. They are a guaranteed compliment getter.
BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Necklace
This necklace is almost always sold out, so the fact that it's actually available to purchase and it's on sale make this an immediate "add to cart."
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm
This pearl bag charm the perfect gift for your friend who's super sophisticated and a Disney fan. These adorable bag charms also come in other colors too.
BaubleBar Tarot Card Necklace
If you believe in tarot cards, manifest the good vibes that you deserve with one of these BaubleBar Tarot Card Necklaces. They are a bestseller, so they're bound to sell out super quickly... again.
BaubleBar All the Beige iPhone Case
Yes, BaubleBar makes phone cases too. Personalize this with your name or your favorite phrase as an adorable gift to you from you.
BaubleBar Pisa 14K Gold Bracelet
The BaubleBar Pisa 14K Gold Bracelets are truly iconic. They go with everything and you can get away with wearing them every single day with every outfit. Stack a bunch of them or pair them with other bracelets you already have. These are bracelets you will keep forever and ever.
BaubleBar Gold Twist Alpha Pisa Bracelet
Add this initial bracelet to your stack of bracelets or wear it on its own. You can even get a few of them to spell out a short word.
BaubleBar Piper Ring
This X-shaped ring is all gold on one side, pavé on the other side, and stylish all-around.
BaubleBar Eileen Pisa Bracelet
These initial bracelets are so adorable. Get one for yourself and a gift for a friend who appreciates a personalized piece.
BaubleBar Niata 18K Gold Huggie Hoops
Add some glitz to the standard hoop earring with these pavé huggies.
BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Bracelet
This is one of BaubleBar's most iconic, bestselling pieces. It's a staple for all of your activities, from everyday errands to a special event. There are four colors to choose from in three different lengths.
BaubleBar Gia Necklace
This slinky necklace is such a wardrobe staple. Every woman needs one of these. Wear it on its own or layer with longer necklaces to look like the It Girl that you are.
BaubleBar Kaia Earrings
These tassel earrings are so classic BaubleBar. These also come in white and gold.
BaubleBar Sip Sip Hooray Earrings
These celebratory champagne bottle earrings will make every day feel like a special occasion.
BaubleBar Alpha Diamond Adjustable Ring
These alpha rings are delicate, yet personal touch. You can even get two of them to represent your initials to make the purchase even more personal.
BaubleBar Nadine 18K Gold Birthstone Necklace
This birthstone necklace is the perfectly classic accessory to add to your jewelry collection.
BaubleBar Melanie 18K Gold Ring Set
This four-piece ring set has a $158 value, but you can get this set for just
BaubleBar Valina Earrings
If you love pearls and hoops, you need these earrings: the perfect hybrid of both styles.
BaubleBar Jayna Earrings
These pastel beaded earrings freshen up any look.
BaubleBar Alice Ring
These beautiful rings are a spherical version of the iconic BaubleBar Alidia Ring. You can go for one of the colorful options or you can go classic with the clear stone option.
BaubleBar Jupiter Charm
Turn any necklace into a personalized piece by adding this initial charm to the chain.
BaubleBar Ishtar Pisa Bracelet
Make sure you always have good vibes in your orbit when you wear the BaubleBar Ishtar Pisa Bracelet. It has a hamsa bead with an evil eye design to give to keep the bad forces away.
BaubleBar Mickey Initial Disney Pisa Bracelet
This is the perfect bracelet for all Disney fans out there. Get your initial, a loved one's initial, or get a few bracelets to spell out a short word.
BaubleBar Chloe Necklace
Add a personal touch to your look with the BaubleBar Chloe Necklace. It has a pavé initial and a twisted gold chain.
