Watch Bachelor Star Clayton Echard Break Down Over Feeling “Broken”

Watch : "The Bachelor" Sneak Peek: Clayton "Broken" After Susie Leaves

Clayton Echard got visibly emotional on The Bachelor—no, for real this time.

In a sneak peek at the March 14 episode, Echard was forced to deal with the wreckage of his disastrous breakup with Susie Evans.

After sitting alone in a big church, Clayton confessed that he was not handling things well.

"I'm hurt right now," he says. "Last night, everything blew up and Susie left. I'm just so messed up. I need somebody to help me because I'm so broken."

After being called out—incorrectly, he argues—for crying on a date with Sarah, Clayton shows real vulnerability and hurt over Susie's exit.

Clayton leaves the church, gets some fresh air and sits down with host Jesse Palmer on a park bench to further dissect his feelings.

"To be completely blindsided by last night with Susie and to feel like everything that we had meant nothing, it just shattered me and my trust," he confesses. "It's like, where do I go from here?"