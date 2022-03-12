On The Scene: Ariana DeBose Strikes a Pose, Kristen Stewart Glows & Lily James Celebrates Pamela Anderson

Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.

Finale Fiesta: Lily James, Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen celebrated the season finale of Pam and Tommy at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles following a special screening and panel discussion at the Greek Theatre. Daisy Edgar Jones, Chace Crawford and Lake Bell also attended the after party where guests enjoyed Casamigos Jalisco Mules and specialty cocktails called the "Pa(m)ola" and the "Married in Mexico," aptly named for the occasion.

Stars Align: It was a packed house at Nebula on Sunday, Feb. 20, to see Diplo headline a DJ set. Model Cara Delevingne was spotted in the DJ booth among the sold out crowd during Pyro Tiger's opening set and even played videographer as she captured Diplo's show with a professional camera.