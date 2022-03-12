See Travis Barker’s Cheeky Comment on Kourtney Kardashian’s Steamy Beach Pics

Travis Barker showed how he feels about Kourtney Kardashian in a sultry Instagram comment. See the rock star’s words to his fiancée.

By Kelly Gilmore Mar 12, 2022 1:57 AM
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian's SHOCKING Sex Confession

Travis Barker has made it clear he likes what he seas.

In a March 11 Instagram post, Kourtney Kardashian shared a few highlights from a Laguna Beach date with Travis. In the steamy series, followers saw Kourtney showing off her curves in a black one-piece swimsuit, a snap of the sunset and a video of her and her fiancé engaging in a little PDA before running into the water. Although the beachside view was breathtaking, Travis seemed to have his eyes on something else.

The Blink-182 drummer took to the comment section to show his lady some love, writing, "Oh how I love thee," followed by a drooling emoji.

Other followers shared the same sentiment. "We see you Kourt," one user wrote, while another added, "This is EVERYTHING."

Kourtney and Travis have embarked on Insta-worthy outings before. On Feb. 26, the pair were spotted at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood to support Travis' son, Landon Barker, at his concert. For the special date, the two showed off their impeccable fashion sense—with Kourtney rocking camouflage trousers, heels and a scarlet bustier and Travis complimenting her look with a matching red satin jacket and grey jumpsuit.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

Eight months after going official with their romance, it wasn't until October 2021 that Travis gifted Kourtney a stunning accessory: an engagement ring.

kourtneykardash / Instagram

Although the couple have remained tight-lipped about their nuptials, a source previously told E! News that party consultant and longtime Kardashian collaborator Mindy Weiss has been enlisted to help plan the big day.

"Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details," the source shared. "She's not a bridezilla at all. Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day."

kourtneykardash / Instagram

And while it's unclear exactly when the wedding will take place, Kourtney and Travis' love is for certain. In January, a second insider told E! News the pair are looking forward to saying "I do."

"Travis and Kourtney are so in love and have a lot of respect for each other," the second source shared. "They are very excited to be married and move on the next chapter together."

