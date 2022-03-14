Exclusive

Watch Justin Hartley Sing a Counting Crows Lullaby in This Is Us Sneak Peek

In this exclusive look at the March 15 episode of This Is Us, Kevin breaks out the acoustic guitar in an attempt to get his twin babies to sleep. Check out the ill-fated performance here!

By Daniel Trainor Mar 14, 2022 3:00 PMTags
Watch: "This Is Us": Kevin Has Trouble Putting the Twins to Bed

There's nothing like a man with an acoustic guitar.

Well, unless you're a couple of twin babies.

In this sneak peek at the March 15 episode of This Is Us, Kevin (Justin Hartley) struggles to get his twin babies Nicholas and and Francis to sleep while their mother Madison (Caitlin Thompson) is away.

So, he does what any self-respecting young father would do. He breaks out his guitar to sing a cover version of "Anna Begins" by Counting Crows.

As he breaks out into song, it's obvious that his acoustic singing skills aren't going to do the trick. 

"Come on, guys. It's Counting Crows," he pleads. "It's like a lullaby. Don't you want to go to sleep? Do you want to get some sleep so Daddy can get some sleep? It's time to go to bed, guys."

Counting Crows usually are enough to get us to fall asleep, but that's neither here nor there. 

photos
This Is Us Season 6: First-Look Photos

Crows or otherwise, it's not the first time Kevin has struggled to get his toddlers to give him a respite.

"I can never get them to sleep when they're supposed to," he says. "When Madison's not around, they're here with me and they're up all night. They're crying."

As sister Kate (Chrissy Metz) attempts to comfort him, she suggests that he just needs to "parent with confidence." 

When Kevin says "I just really want to be great at guitar," she does what any self-respecting sibling would do while staring at a man with an acoustic guitar in the middle of the night: she leaves the room quietly.

NBC

The final season of This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

