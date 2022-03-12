Why Sophie Skelton Wants To Put A Tracker on Outlander Co-Star Richard Rankin

It turns out big TV stars get in trouble at work sometimes, too!
Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin, stars of Outlander on STARZ, sat down with E! News for an exclusive interview, in which they both revealed that they're not always the most behaved on set.
When asked about the most challenging part of working with Richard, Sophie said: "Caitriona [Balfe] and I always joke that we're kind of the babysitters for Sam [Heughan] and Richard. Sometimes it's like ‘we're ready to go Richard, come on.'"
Sophie explained that Richard has a tendency to wander off while they're supposed to be filming.
"I need to get you one of those Bluetooth things that you put in your luggage so I always know where you are," she joked. "You think you could have a mobile phone that you could call, but Richard likes to be like ‘Oh, it's Sophie? Ignore.'"
Joking aside, Sophie and Richard—who play beloved couple Brianna and Roger on Outlander—are good friends who share a similar sensibility when it comes to their acting technique. It's a technique, however, that doesn't always make the rest of the crew happy.
In fact, during the interview, Outlander writer and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts tweeted a question for the pair. "Do you like to rehearse a lot before a scene or just a quick walk through and see what happens when the cameras start rolling?" he asked.
Richard laughed and immediately responded, "I feel like this is some kind of trap."
As for Sophie? She attempted to explain their strategy.
"In our defense, we are quite instinctual actors," she argued. "I personally don't love to rehearse something loads because it just gets quite stale. It's often when you're blocking a scene as well. You just want to do it and feel it."
Richard, meanwhile, refused to budge.
"I think he wants something here that he can use in evidence against us," he quipped. "I'm pleading the fifth!"
