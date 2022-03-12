Why Sophie Skelton Wants To Put A Tracker on Outlander Co-Star Richard Rankin

Watch : "Outlander": Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin ANSWER Fan Q's!

It turns out big TV stars get in trouble at work sometimes, too!

Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin, stars of Outlander on STARZ, sat down with E! News for an exclusive interview, in which they both revealed that they're not always the most behaved on set.

When asked about the most challenging part of working with Richard, Sophie said: "Caitriona [Balfe] and I always joke that we're kind of the babysitters for Sam [Heughan] and Richard. Sometimes it's like ‘we're ready to go Richard, come on.'"

Sophie explained that Richard has a tendency to wander off while they're supposed to be filming.

"I need to get you one of those Bluetooth things that you put in your luggage so I always know where you are," she joked. "You think you could have a mobile phone that you could call, but Richard likes to be like ‘Oh, it's Sophie? Ignore.'"