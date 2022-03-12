Every Bombshell From Anna Delvey's Tell-All Interview About Inventing Anna

In a rare podcast interview, Anna Delvey a.k.a Sorokin shared insight into Inventing Anna's most shocking scenes. See what the Netflix series got right and got wrong, according to her.

Perhaps there really are two sides to every story.

In recent weeks, viewers have become hooked on Netflix's latest limited series titled Inventing Anna. The drama explores a journalist who chased down the story of Anna Delvey a.k.a Sorokin (played by Julia Garner), who convinced New York's elite she was a German heiress.

While some have already made up their minds about who Anna really is, others are waiting to hear from her directly. Fortunately, they got their wish in a new podcast interview.

On March 11, Anna appeared on Spotify's Forbidden Fruits podcast from The Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen. During the candid interview, Anna said she hasn't watched every episode. At the same time, she has learned some things about the series, which suggest it's not all based on a true story. 

"I just wanted to be able to build something out of nothing," Anna explained. "I just wanted my own thing and I want to be in control. And I just wanted to tell people what to do. It's such a different dynamic to be paid and to pay people."

As for whether or not she would have chosen to do anything differently, Anna can't help but reflect. As she explained, "I would have chosen different ways to go about it."

To hear more bombshells from her tell-all interview and to get some of your burning questions answered, keep scrolling.

Inventing Anna is available to stream on Netflix now. 

1. Has Anna Delvey Watched Inventing Anna?

"I've watched like bits and pieces with a couple journalists but that's about it," she shared on the Forbidden Fruits podcast. "It was tough to watch it, like some pieces I had to look away...It's just so hard to see how people perceive you. So I'm like, is that how I come across?"

2. Where Does Anna Stand With Her Parents Today?

According to Anna, she's able to communicate with her mom and dad "a couple times" a week. "I kind of left home when I was really young, when I was 19," she added. "They're really used to me not being there."

Nicole Rivelli/Netflix © 2021, TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

3. What Anna Really Thinks of Julia Garner's Accent

In her recent interview, Anna recalled the moment she met the actress who portrays her in Inventing Anna. "She came to see me in Albion and she's a very sweet girl," Anna said. "We had one meeting and I asked her to do my accent. And it's just so weird because the way you hear yourself, it's just completely different." 

4. Does the Punishment Fit the Crime?

After spending four years in prison for scamming hotels, banks and her friends out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, Anna was released on parole. After six weeks of parole, she was taken into federal custody for overstaying her visa. Now, she is still in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention in New York, where she is fighting deportation from Germany. "In the end, I just overdrew my own bank accounts," Anna said. "Some people think I did not get enough time and I should probably get 20 years for that. So I guess they're different opinions out there."

Netflix

5. What's the Real Story Behind That Fashion Courtroom Drama?

Inventing Anna has a scene where Anna's character refuses to go out into the courtroom in her jail jumpsuit. Anna said that definitely did happen. "They would not give me clothes at Rikers," she said. "So they basically were saying somebody has to bring you the clothes when you are in jail." Jessica Pressler, who inspired the character Vivian onscreen, really did end up going shopping for Anna. "She did buy the heels," Anna added. "They gave me the heels."

Netflix

6. Is She Really on Instagram?

Anna said she is not able to go in Instagram. Instead, somebody posts on her behalf. "It's me, but somebody is posting it for me," she explained.

7. Where Does She Stand With Ex-Friend Rachel Williams? 

Anna has noticed her former friend speaking out against the series. "Every time I get on the phone with somebody, they would be like, ‘Oh we saw the rat-face Rachel on TV again.' And I'm like wait a second," Anna said. "Then I opened The Post, it's just annoying. It was just one article too many that day."

Netflix

8. Did Anna Really Attempt Suicide to Stay in the United States? 

In the Netflix series, Anna's character is accused of faking a suicide attempt while at the Chateau Marmont in hopes of going into rehab and extending her U.S. Visa. According to the real Anna, "that's not how" the visa system worked. "They don't care about that. They don't even care if you have like heart surgery," she said. "I wouldn't know any of that. I know that they cannot arrest you from a rehab, but I only know it now, I didn't know it then." 

9. The Truth About Her Dating Life

On the show, fans meet a character named Chase (Sameer Usmani) who is supposed to be Anna's boyfriend. Is he the real deal? "I would say like Chase is just a composite of characters and half of it is fiction and half of it is based on real life," Anna said. "There is nobody named Chase." She did, however, admit to having several boyfriends in her adult life. 

Netflix

10. Who Is Nora? 

On the Netflix series, Anna's character lives with a wealthy, older woman named Nora and uses Nora's Bergdorf Goodman account and credit cards to treat herself to luxury fashion items. But according to Anna, it's false. As she stated, "I wish I did that!"

