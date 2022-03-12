Every Bombshell From Anna Delvey's Tell-All Interview About Inventing Anna

Watch : Netflix's "Ultimatum," "Jersey Shore" Mash & "The Courtship"

Perhaps there really are two sides to every story.

In recent weeks, viewers have become hooked on Netflix's latest limited series titled Inventing Anna. The drama explores a journalist who chased down the story of Anna Delvey a.k.a Sorokin (played by Julia Garner), who convinced New York's elite she was a German heiress.

While some have already made up their minds about who Anna really is, others are waiting to hear from her directly. Fortunately, they got their wish in a new podcast interview.

On March 11, Anna appeared on Spotify's Forbidden Fruits podcast from The Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen. During the candid interview, Anna said she hasn't watched every episode. At the same time, she has learned some things about the series, which suggest it's not all based on a true story.

"I just wanted to be able to build something out of nothing," Anna explained. "I just wanted my own thing and I want to be in control. And I just wanted to tell people what to do. It's such a different dynamic to be paid and to pay people."

As for whether or not she would have chosen to do anything differently, Anna can't help but reflect. As she explained, "I would have chosen different ways to go about it."