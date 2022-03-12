Ban.do Spring Into Things Sale: Score Up to 50% Off Select Apparel, Accessories & Home Essentials

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Looking for a way to treat yourself this weekend?

Through 3/14, ban.do is offering up to 50% off select full-price spring apparel, accessories and more during their Spring Into Things Sale. If you're looking to add some color to your wardrobe and daily routine, you don't want to miss this opportunity to save!

From cow print roller skates and motivating desk accessories to on-trend apparel and adorable travel must-haves, there are so many incredible gems on sale right now. Below, we rounded up our top 10 favorite sale finds that we think you'll like, too!