Ban.do Spring Into Things Sale: Score Up to 50% Off Select Apparel, Accessories & Home Essentials

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Looking for a way to treat yourself this weekend?
Through 3/14, ban.do is offering up to 50% off select full-price spring apparel, accessories and more during their Spring Into Things Sale. If you're looking to add some color to your wardrobe and daily routine, you don't want to miss this opportunity to save!
From cow print roller skates and motivating desk accessories to on-trend apparel and adorable travel must-haves, there are so many incredible gems on sale right now. Below, we rounded up our top 10 favorite sale finds that we think you'll like, too!
Ban.do Giant Daisy Towel
Picnic weather is around the corner! Whether you take this giant towel to the park or to the beach, it will fit you and your besties comfortably.
Lost + Wander Garden Girl Pants
These pastel green pants will surely get you in a spring state of mind. Not to mention, the high paper bag waist is super flattering!
Vans Classic Slip-On Checkerboard
Vans never go out of style, so you might as well snag this pair for yourself while they are on sale!
Intentionally Blank Whip It Skates — Baby Pink Moo
Tear up the boardwalk or the roller rink with these incredibly cute skates. They come in a chic cheetah print, too!
Out of Office Tee — Vintage Black
When it hits 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon, simply put this tee on to tell everyone that you are on weekend mode!
Ban.do Get It Together Backpack – Garden Party
This adorable backpack is perfect for upcoming spring break travels! Thanks to its many pockets, you can keep your must-haves organized while on the go.
Ban.do Medium 12-Month Annual Planner — Patchwork
Although we are already in March, it's not too late to buy a planner and get organized! This 12-month planner includes year, month and week views, space for notes, and of course, cute stickers to emphasize important dates and appointments.
Ban.do Party on Wine Glass – Drink Up The Sunshine
Cheers to the weekend and saving big! This set of stemless glasses is must for your next wine night.
Pastiche Sioux Pant
These vintage pants are such a mood! Pair them with the a tee and some booties for a groovy weekend look.
Little Buddy Reporter Pad — Make Mistakes Freely
Who else takes a notepad with them everywhere? You never know when your next big idea will hit. We love the inspiring message on the cover of this 80-page pad.
Sip Sip Tumbler With Straw — Happy Hour
The right tumbler can change your hydration game! We love this one because it has a double-walled construction and bendy straw. Plus, it comes in the cutest designs!
Another Girl Patchwork Print Shacket
The patchwork trend is gaining traction! This shacket will help you look a total trendsetter, especially if you pair it with the matching bottoms.
Still in the mood to shop? Check out all the deals you can score during Philosophy's sale!