Jessy Hodges Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With SNL Alum Beck Bennett

Jessy Hodges and Beck Bennett are new parents!
Jessy took to Instagram on March 11 to share the news, posting a carousel of moments before and after giving birth. The first snap in the Instagram series featured a black and white photo of Jessy sitting in a doctor's office with an ultrasound machine in the corner.
The second photo may just be the most relatable mom-moment of all. Jessy is seen holding her newborn baby in the hospital bed, while also eating a sandwich. The last picture captured Beck pushing Jessy and their bundle of joy in a wheelchair in the hospital.
Jessy captioned the post, "I used to be pregnant, but then I had a baby."
While the couple did not share photos from Jessy's pregnancy on their Instagram feeds prior to the birth, fans have flooded the comment section in response to their little one's arrival.
One user gushed, "Gah!! Congrats, mama!!!," while another added, "Woah!! Congratulations guys!"
The pair, who began dating in 2011, tied the knot in August 2018 in an outdoor ceremony. At the time, Beck shared moments from their wedding on Instagram.
"Im so lucky I got to marry you @jessyhodges. Love you forever times a billions," he gushed. "Thank you to all our friends and family who came out to celebrate us and made it the best weekend of our lives."
In September 2021, NBC announced that Beck was leaving Saturday Night Live after eight years on the show. On Sept. 27, the former SNL confirmed the news on Instagram.
"Love you, SNL," he wrote. "Gonna miss you so much. Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life. I had so much fun."
With the arrival of his first child, it seems the actor has stepped into a new role that will change his life even more.