Lili Reinhart Applauds Jamie Lee Curtis’ Heartfelt Message on Embracing Her Authentic Body

Jamie Lee Curtis isn't the only one sharing her experience with body shaming in entertainment.
Lili Reinhart commended Jamie for speaking up about the importance of embracing her body in her Instagram story on March 11 and shared her own experience on set.
"A director once came up to me before a take and said 'suck in your stomach a bit,'" the Riverdale star wrote. "Unfortunately, it's something I think about often when I'm filming a scene."
Lili continued, "Glad it's being talked about, thank you @curtisleejamie."
She didn't name the director in the post.
Before showing love to the Halloween actress, Lili shared a post from Glamour that had Jamie's heartfelt comment: "I've been sucking my stomach in since I was 11... I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality."
Jamie said, "I want there to be no concealing of anything" in a March 10 Instagram post that showed her proudly showing her stomach and a bright yellow sweater, taking on a more natural look that letter feel "more free creatively and physically."
Lili also opened up about her own struggles with self-image in a candid Instagram Story in January.
"I've been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months and it's gotten pretty severe in the last week," she wrote at the time. "So, I want to take a moment to be vulnerable and share this in hope that any of you who are also struggling don't feel so alone."
She challenged fans to look at their bodies "with love instead of criticism."
"It's a practice I'm still learning," Lili added. "I didn't think being in this industry, that is so obsessed with womens' bodies and weights, could ever mess with my own body acceptance and positivity…but it has. I wish I hadn't grown up in a time where the media worshipped only one size of women."
In 2020, she told fans about how "intimidated" she is by her cast mates on Riverdale, writing in a Twitter thread that she "felt very insecure due to the expectation that people have for women on tv, what they should look like."
She ended there thread writing, "So I commend the women who have helped our industry take a step in the right ~and authentic~ direction. (Charli Howard being my favorite role model)."
Looks like she can add Jamie Lee Curtis to that list of women changing the industry.