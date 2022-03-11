Lili Reinhart Applauds Jamie Lee Curtis’ Heartfelt Message on Embracing Her Authentic Body

Watch : Lili Reinhart Opens Up About "Exhausting" 11-Year Depression Battle

Jamie Lee Curtis isn't the only one sharing her experience with body shaming in entertainment.

Lili Reinhart commended Jamie for speaking up about the importance of embracing her body in her Instagram story on March 11 and shared her own experience on set.

"A director once came up to me before a take and said 'suck in your stomach a bit,'" the Riverdale star wrote. "Unfortunately, it's something I think about often when I'm filming a scene."

Lili continued, "Glad it's being talked about, thank you @curtisleejamie."

She didn't name the director in the post.

Before showing love to the Halloween actress, Lili shared a post from Glamour that had Jamie's heartfelt comment: "I've been sucking my stomach in since I was 11... I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality."

Jamie said, "I want there to be no concealing of anything" in a March 10 Instagram post that showed her proudly showing her stomach and a bright yellow sweater, taking on a more natural look that letter feel "more free creatively and physically."