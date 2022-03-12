Celebrity Facialist Joanna Czech Reveals the Dos and Don'ts of Transitional Skincare

We interviewed Joanna because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Joanna's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It seems like every day a new beauty product launches or a TikTok trend takes the internet by storm promising flawless skin by the time you wake up. We are constantly fed information on how to improve our appearances, and oftentimes, it feels easier to blindly buy that product your friend or a stranger on the internet says will change your life instead of doing the research. Sure that new serum might be backed by clinical studies, but the real question we should be asking ourselves is whether or not it's right for our skin. It's important to remember that skincare isn't one size fits all.

Celebrity skincare expert Joanna Czech, whose client roster includes Jennifer Aniston, Cate Blanchett and Kim Kardashian, explains, "There are five types of skin that we are born with that cannot change, but each skin type can have different conditions. There is dry, oily, normal to dry, normal to oily, and combination. Each of the five types have particular characteristics, but you could have oily skin but be super dehydrated, or you could have dry skin with the tendency for flare-ups or rosacea. The different conditions happen through lifestyle, wrongful skincare, or sometimes they are hereditary conditions."

Given there is so much conflicting information out there on how to treat our skin, E! recently caught up with Joanna to find out the most effective approaches and products for keeping skin happy and healthy during the transition from winter to spring.