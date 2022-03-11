Proof The Crown Season 5 Will Cover Queen Elizabeth II's Visit to Russia

Her Majesty is heading to Russia in season five.
Production for season five of The Crown—starring Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville and Jonny Lee Miller—is currently underway. And in a photograph taken of the set, it's clear that the next installment of the period drama will cover Queen Elizabeth II's state visit to Russia in 1994.
Staunton, who stars as Queen Elizabeth II, alongside Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, is seen wearing a mustard yellow dress and fur coat, along with a matching black hat and her signature purse in the set snap.
The outfit is a recreation of the one that the Queen wore at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow while she inspected the Russian service personnel.
In the scene, the characters are inside a royal limousine, while driving through a Russian City in convoy with diplomats and police escorts. Extras were also seen lining the street and waving flags as they passed by.
The Queen's visit back in October 1994, lasted three days and marked the first—and only—time a ruling British monarch had visited Russia.
As for the Royal family's stance amid Russia's involvement in the Ukraine crisis? In a tweet on March 1, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared that he and his wife Olena are "grateful" to Britain's royal family for voicing their support for the country.
"Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph," he wrote.
Netflix first announced that Staunton would star as the Queen for the fifth season of the drama series back in January 2020.
"Imelda is an astonishing talent and will be a fantastic successor to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman," Peter Morgan, creator, writer and executive producer said in a statement at the time.
Imelda will join Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles.
The Crown season five is set to premiere later this year.