Proof The Crown Season 5 Will Cover Queen Elizabeth II's Visit to Russia

Her Majesty is heading to Russia in season five.

Production for season five of The Crown—starring Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville and Jonny Lee Miller—is currently underway. And in a photograph taken of the set, it's clear that the next installment of the period drama will cover Queen Elizabeth II's state visit to Russia in 1994.

Staunton, who stars as Queen Elizabeth II, alongside Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, is seen wearing a mustard yellow dress and fur coat, along with a matching black hat and her signature purse in the set snap.

The outfit is a recreation of the one that the Queen wore at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow while she inspected the Russian service personnel.

In the scene, the characters are inside a royal limousine, while driving through a Russian City in convoy with diplomats and police escorts. Extras were also seen lining the street and waving flags as they passed by.