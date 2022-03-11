Look Out, Hollywood: Oscars Host Amy Schumer Plans to "Burn Some Bridges"

Watch : Amy Schumer Ready to "BURN BRIDGES" at 2022 Oscars

Actors and Hollywood bigwigs, consider this your official warning: Amy Schumer has no plans to hold back at the 2022 Oscars.

The Life & Beth star is set to host the upcoming award show alongside co-hosts Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, and she exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on March 11 that they're "going hard" when they take the stage. Who, exactly, should be afraid? "Everybody there," Amy said, "because vaccines are not required."

No, really—everyone should be a bit worried. "I'm going to burn some bridges," the comedian added. "I don't know if I'll ever do this again and I want to go out swinging."

That's not to say the Oscars attendees won't have fun, though. After all, Amy wants "everybody to have a good time."

"I want it to be a big celebration," she said. "But I'm also a mean-spirited person, so."

Fair enough. For now, Amy's not just preparing for the hosting gig, but also gearing up for the premiere of her new Hulu series, Life & Beth.