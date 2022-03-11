Look Out, Hollywood: Oscars Host Amy Schumer Plans to "Burn Some Bridges"

Actors and Hollywood bigwigs, consider this your official warning: Amy Schumer has no plans to hold back at the 2022 Oscars.
The Life & Beth star is set to host the upcoming award show alongside co-hosts Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, and she exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on March 11 that they're "going hard" when they take the stage. Who, exactly, should be afraid? "Everybody there," Amy said, "because vaccines are not required."
No, really—everyone should be a bit worried. "I'm going to burn some bridges," the comedian added. "I don't know if I'll ever do this again and I want to go out swinging."
That's not to say the Oscars attendees won't have fun, though. After all, Amy wants "everybody to have a good time."
"I want it to be a big celebration," she said. "But I'm also a mean-spirited person, so."
Fair enough. For now, Amy's not just preparing for the hosting gig, but also gearing up for the premiere of her new Hulu series, Life & Beth.
Amy plays Beth, a seemingly successful woman with a long-term relationship and steady career who, after an unexpected incident, decides to take a look back at her past and see who she wants to become.
In addition to starring in Life & Beth, Amy also wrote, directed and executive produced it. As a result, a lot of the show—about "50 percent," according to Amy—is based on her own life. Still, she hopes people will relate to it, "hopefully a little more than they relate to Euphoria."
One aspect that was particularly important for her to portray in a relatable light? "The sex in a relationship you've been in for a long time," Amy said. "Because the way they represent sex in movies, it's like slamming against the wall, and that just rarely happens. Maybe once or twice in your life. Especially when you've been together for a long time."
That, and once you have children, she added. Recalling a particularly hilarious instance with her husband Chris Fischer, Amy said, "One time I asked Chris and he kinda made a face like he was picturing it, and I was like, 'What is that face?!' If you're married, the best day to have sex—the best weekday—is always tomorrow."
Hear more from Amy and her Life & Beth co-star Michael Cera in the above Daily Pop interview.
All 10 episodes of Life & Beth will debut on Hulu on March 18.