Your First Look at Dylan McDermott's FBI: Most Wanted Character

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Dylan McDermott has always been one of our most wanted.

Fittingly, the actor will join season three of FBI: Most Wanted—starring Roxy Sternberg and Keisha Castle-Hughes—starting on April 12. The actor shared a peek at his character on Instagram March 10.

The black and white photo features the smoldering 60-year-old actor sitting on a TV set chair with the straight-to-the-point caption, "#fbimostwanted April 12th."

McDermott's character will be joining the crime show's Fugitive Task Force as their new leader, following the onscreen death of Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon).

So how does his character measure up to Jess?

In an interview, showrunner and executive producer David Hudgins says the two characters are quite different by design.

"We were thinking it should be somebody who does have a different style than Jess, somebody who has a different outlook, maybe approaches the cases in a different way," Hudgins told TVInsider.

He continued, "But ultimately just like Jess, is motivated by justice, by getting the fugitive in every episode."