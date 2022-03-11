Rock The Green Trend For St. Patrick's Day & Beyond

No need to be green with envy that celebrities like Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, and Bella Hadid look so chic in this trend. You can wear these cute green styles for St. Patty's Day and beyond!

Ecomm Green TrendGetty Images

Let's face it, St. Patrick's Day merch can be a little... cheesy. But you don't have to sacrifice style to show some holiday spirit if you're celebrating. And if not, green is a trend right now all on its own. It-girls like Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Olivia Rodrigo, Elsa Hosk, and Emily Ratajkowski prove the color green is trending and so chic. 

With spring practically here and summer on its way, we can't wait to start incorporating more color into our wardrobes. Wearing bright colors is not just good for your style, it's also great for your mood!

Styles we are into right now like sweater vests, cargo pants, and corset tops become statement pieces when you get them in green. Whether you're rocking a full green outfit like Dua or love a green accessory like Elsa, we've rounded up green styles that will have everyone green with envy over your trendy style. 

read
All the Details on Gigi Hadid's Most Dramatic Hair Transformation Yet

Gabbi Bag - Grass Green

Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Megan Fox have been seen wearing this PEI bag, and we love it in this gorgeous green color. The best part? It's only $80! 

$89
PEI
$80
Amazon

UO Leona Lace Top

The corset-inspired silhouette, lace detailing, and gorgeous green color make this top so chic. 

$49
Urban Outfitters

Modegal Women's Vintage Strapless Open Back Boned Mesh Bustier Zip Back Corset Bodyshaper Crop Top

This corset top comes in this "Irish Green" color, so we think it's perfect for looking trendy while celebrating St. Patrick's Day! 

$31
Amazon

Aya Low-Rise Cargo Pants

Another it-girl Y2K trend: cargo pants!

$92
$65
Edikted

Hypnotize Chunky Rectangle Sunglasses

These sunglasses look designer, but they're only $20!

$20
Urban Outfitters

NaaNaa knitted dogtooth vest in green

We saw Bella Hadid wear a green sweater vest, so we got a green sweater vest.

$45
$24
Asos

Wool Check Tailored Oversized Blazer

We can't wait to wear this to the office for all the Clueless vibes. 

$112
$56
Nasty Gal

Kinsley Jumpsuit Green

Rock head to toe green in the chicest way. 

$75
$53
Princess Polly

Tab Detail Twill Belted Trench Coat

This trench is giving us cool girl energy in the best way. 

$152
$76
Nasty Gal

Superdown Kerrie Deep V Dress

We can't wait to wear this adorable dress in the summer! 

$74
Revolve

Oversized Dogtooth Wool Look Coat

You'll look so chic in this oversized wool coat with green detailing. 

$160
$64
Boohoo

LYANER Women's Deep V Neck Button Front Bell Long Sleeve Blouse Shirt Top

We love this blouse in this gorgeous light green color. 

$31
Amazon

