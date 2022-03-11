Treat Yourself to These 11 Empowering Finds From Women-Owned Businesses

In honor of Women's History Month, we rounded up our favorite products from Terez, Béis, Bedroom Kandi and more brands led by inspiring boss babes!

By Emily Spain Mar 11, 2022 8:10 PMTags
E-comm: Women-Owned Businesses

Who run the world? Girls!

Although we should uplift and empower women every day, Women's History Month serves as the perfect opportunity to celebrate the ladies in your life. And what better way to do that than to gift them with something from a women-owned business?

From travel must-haves for your upcoming vacation and tools to manifest your dreams to home décor and empowering apparel, we rounded up 11 products from our favorite female-owned brands that will not only empower you and your loved ones, but they'll also support some pretty incredible women in the process.

Below, check out our latest obsessions from brands like Terez, Jill & Ally, Béis, Bedroom Kandi and more!

9 Dreamy Gifts for the Pisces in Your Life

The Hanging Jewelry Case

Béis Travel
Sold By Béis Travel

If you have a trip coming up, you need this hanging jewelry case from Shay Mitchell's luggage brand BÉIS. It's lined with a peach skin microfiber and has clear compartments to keep your precious necklaces, earrings and bracelets safe while traveling. Not only does this chic case fold for easy packing, but it has a hook for convenient hanging when you've reached your destination.

Psychedelic Butterfly Duoknit Sports Bra

Terez
Sold By Terez

Inspired by the art of origami, this smile-inducing sports bra will definitely make you the best dressed person in your fitness class. It has light to medium support and racerback silhouette to support your every move.

Psychedelic Butterfly Duoknit Leggings

Terez
Sold By Terez

If you get the sports bra, you have to get the matching leggings! These bold leggings have a 4.5" Super-High band that provides extra coverage at the waist to help you feel and look your best.

Come Clean

Bubble Skincare
Sold By Bubble Skincare

Thanks to a detoxifying blend of Brazilian purple clay, vitamin E, montmorillonite, azelaic acid and melia azadirachta flower extract, this clay mask works to gently exfoliate and remove impurities and toxins. It also helps to address skin tone and texture concerns.

The Self Care Bucket List

Flowjo
Sold By Flowjo

There's nothing a little self-care can't solve! This set features 100 ways you can slow down and practice self-care. Activities include listening to an album, making a video to your future self or paying it forward with acts of kindness. Not to mention, it makes a great gift!

Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen

Unsun Cosmetics
Sold By Unsun Cosmetics

Formulated to compliment skin tones from olive to dark chocolate, this 100% mineral sunscreen doubles as a primer and color corrector. The best part? It won't leave a white residue.

Velvet Napper

Bearaby
Sold By Bearaby

Upgrade your afternoon nap or nightly slumber with Bearaby's cult-favorite Velvet Napper! Not only will it elevate your bedscape, but weighted blankets can help reduce cortisol levels and increase melatonin for a better night's sleep.

Don't Be Scared Crewneck Sweatshirt

Married To the Mob
Sold By Married To the Mob

Wiser words have never been spoken! This 100% cotton mid weight fleece sweatshirt will help you make a statement without having to say anything. We suggest getting one for yourself and your best girlfriend.

Boss Babe - Lapis Crystal Manifestation Candle

Jill & Ally
Sold By Jill & Ally

Let the smell of bergamot, cedarwood and saffron permeate your space while you manifest your wildest dreams! This candle has two large authentic crystals at the bottom to amplify your intentions and the healing vibes of your room.

BK Just Dessert - Chocolate Body Paint

Bedroom Kandi
Sold By Bedroom Kandi

Made with quality ingredients and real french chocolate, this sensual treat from Kandi Burruss' brand is must-have for upgrading any date night. Just heat and use a paintbrush for easy application!

MIJA Tote

Yo Soy AfroLatina
Sold By Yo Soy AfroLatina

Gift this tote to the woman in your life that's booked and busy! In addition to holding your on-the-go must-haves, this tote will help you make a statement wherever you go.

Still in the mood to shop? Find out why women everywhere can't stop decorating with Drew Barrymore's Flower Home Collection.

