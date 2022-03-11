Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer's 13 Going on 30 Reunion Will Warm Your Heart

Jennifer Garner

In the 2004 movie, Garner starred as the thirty, flirty and thriving Jenna Rink, who tries to navigate life as an adult after making a wish to be older at her 13th birthday party. In addition to Garner's role on Alias, her character in 13 Going on 30 is a fan favorite.

After wrapping Alias in 2006, she went on to star in a number of movies such as Juno, Dallas Buyers Club, Men, Women & Children, Miracles from Heaven, Love, Simon and Peppermint. Garner has made her return to TV in the 2018 HBO series Camping.



Ahead of 13 Going on 30's 15th anniversary in 2019, Garner appeared on Good Morning America, where she was asked about a possible movie sequel. In response, Garner joked, "What like 15 Going on 50? Let's simmer down and then let's leave well enough alone."

In addition to being an actress, Garner is the co-founder of Once Upon a Farm. She's also mom to kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, who she shares with Ben Affleck.