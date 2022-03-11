2022 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: 24 Problem-Solving Beauty Products You Need To Beat the Heat

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
After two years of staying at home, music festivals are back. If you already have your tickets for Coachella and Stagecoach, it's time for "get ready" mode, which includes packing. These multi-day concerts are a marathon, not a sprint. Being prepared makes such a big difference in your comfort and how much fun you end up having. If you are worried about sweating off your perfectly applied makeup, there are some products you can buy to prevent that from happening. If you are already annoyed that your face looks shiny in photos you didn't even take yet, don't fret because there's a fix for that too.
Look and feel your best at Coachella and Stagecoach with these must-have, problem-solving hair, makeup, skincare, and body products. Don't worry, we didn't forget about the feet.
TL;DR: here are the most-popular items from the list.
1. Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation- 562.3K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
2. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder- 152K "loves" from Sephora shoppers and 15,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
3. Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray- 94.8K+ Sephora "loves," 16,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. Tarte Shape Tape Concealer- 19,700+ 5-star Tarte reviews and 9,900+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
5. Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara- 16,100+ Ulta 5-star reviews and 90K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
6. Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller- 22,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
7. Monistat Care Chafing Relief Powder Gel- 13,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
8. Body Glide for Her Anti Chafe Balm- 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
9. Lady Anti Monkey Butt Women's Body Powder with Calamine- Prevents Chafing and Absorbs Sweat- 14,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
10. Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan- 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
11. Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation- 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
12. BodyGlide Foot Anti Blister Balm- 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
No matter what the weather is like, sweat happens, especially at this time of year in Coachella Valley. And, unfortunately, that can mess up your makeup. That's why you need to finish your makeup application with a few spritzes of Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray. It keeps your makeup in place for up 16 hours. Its formula actually lowers your makeup's temperature to lock your look in place. If you want smudge-proof, transfer-proof makeup that looks amazing, you need to use this every single time you get ready. You won't regret it.... and all of your friends will borrow it when you get ready.
This spray has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 594.8K+ Sephora "loves," and 16,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews. Lisa Barlow has recommended this and so did Margaret Josephs. Nina Dobrev uses this setting spray and so do our E! shopping editors. Kung Fu star Olivia Liang keeps this in her work bag. This is one of our favorite beauty fixes and sweat-proof makeup essentials.
Body Glide for Her Anti Chafe Balm
Let's be honest: chafing happens. We've all been there: from our thighs rubbing together to boobs chafing in a sports bra, chafing is a real struggle, especially in the warm weather or during physical activity. You need this balm in your life.
Before you get dressed, apply it anywhere your skin is sensitive to rubbing, like the inner thighs, around your chest, your underarms. This product has more than 15,900 5-star reviews on Amazon and it's just $9
Monistat Care Chafing Relief Powder Gel
If you forget to apply the Bodyglide for Her Anti Chafe Balm, you could end up with chafed and incredibly irritated skin, but don't worry because there's a solution for that too. The Monistat Care Chafing Relief Powder Gel works wonders. It has the relief of a powder with the mess-free ease of a gel; i.e. it's the perfect hybrid product. Just ask the 13,100+ people who left 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan
This mini fan is compact, folding into its cover, so you can easily bring it wherever you go. Use this to cool down throughout the day. Make sure to hold it in front of your face and the back of your neck to bring some comfort and prevent some sweating while you're at the festival. It works for 14-21 hours, which is more than enough time, but that's not all. You can also use it as a power bank to charge your phone or as a flashlight.
This fan has 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's also available in brown, blue, yellow, and white.
Hollywood Fashion Secrets Deodorant Removing Sponge
We've all been there: you have the perfect outfit on, you're feeling good, and then you look down to see deodorant marks on your clothes. The easiest way to remove deodorant stains is with a special sponge. Do not try anything else because it's just going to make a bigger mess (trust me on that one). Just rub the (dry) sponge over the residue and you'll be stain-free in no time. This a definite must-pack for special events and trips.
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation
The name of this foundation really says it all. This formula truly stays in place for a whole 24 hours. It has buildable coverage so you can customize your look and a matte finish to combat any signs of sweat. This foundation lasts in hot, humid weather without feeling heavy on your skin. There are shades that cater to a wide variety of skin tones, with 55 options to choose from.
And, let's say you already have your go-to foundation that you're not willing to part with. Instead of ditching your favorite foundation, just mix a pump or two of the Estee Lauder Double Wear to the foundation you normally use to increase its staying power without abandoning your signature look. This foundation has 562.3K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers
Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation
The Bachelor star Susie Evans recently revealed that she uses this super affordable foundation, admitting, "It's actually so cheap but I love it.! Wet n Wild Photo Focus- they have a dewy and a matte. I alternate or use both. I'm almost embarrassed to admit it's what I use but I swear it's so good." It also has 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Some shoppers have even compared it to the Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation, writing, "This foundation performs like a high end foundation. I would compare it to Estée Lauder's double wear foundation which is like $45. I am 38, so my skin is starting to show some fine lines and hydration & moisture are my friends! This foundation is perfect for that. I also have large pores, and it works perfectly."
Another said, "This is an amazing foundation for oily skin. It seriously stays matte and in place for 12 hours with no shine breakthrough, which I've never achieved with any other foundation (including EL Double Wear that is 8 times more expensive)."
Betty Dain Makeup Protector Hood
You could get dressed and then put on your makeup, taking the risk that it will end up on your outfit. Or you can do your makeup before putting clothes on, taking the risk that you'll get makeup on your clothes. Neither strategy is ideal which is why you need a makeup protector hood. Yes, it looks pretty silly, but it's such a cool hack. Put on your makeup as per usual. Then, put on the makeup hood before you pull a sweater over your head. Once you're dressed, unzip the hood, and you've successfully avoided getting makeup on your clothes.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
This is the award-winning concealer that sells every 12 seconds. It's full-coverage with a natural matte finish. The concealer smooths, brightens, and makes your eyes appear lifted. And there's zero need to worry about it creasing or caking because it delivers 16 hours of flawless wear. That's not all though. This product blurs the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweat-proof.
The concealer has 19,700+ 5-star reviews from Tarte shoppers and 9,900+ 5-star reviews from Ulta shoppers.
This one is definitely worth checking out. The numbers don't lie:
100% agree it doesn't crease or look cakey
100% agree skin looks & feels smoother
100% agree undereyes look smoother
100% agree it covers dark circles
100% would recommend to a friend
97% agree it blurs & smooths appearance of wrinkles & fine lines
Shay Mitchell uses this in her 58-step beauty routine. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs, The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss, and Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson all use Tarte concealer. E! Shopping Editors love this one too.
BodyGlide Foot Anti Blister Balm
If you have cute shoes just sitting in your closet that you're afraid to wear, you're not the only one, but that needs to stop. Don't let your fear of hurting your feet prevent you from wearing adorable footwear. Apply this balm before putting on shoes to help prevent blisters and raw skin that's caused by your shoes rubbing against your feet. You can put this balm on the back of your ankle, the heel, the ball of your foot, sole, instep, and toes. It also softens skin and minimizes inflammation.
Brad Goreski included the BodyGlide Foot Anti Blister Balm in his list of favorite internet-famous finds and more than 6,100 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Dr. Brandt Skincare Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer
A crucial step to creating a long-lasting glam happens before you actually put on any makeup. Primer creates the ideal canvas for a smooth makeup application and helps hold onto your makeup. This one diminishes the look of pores, mattifies the skin, and creates that smooth surface that's essential for a flawless look that stays put no matter how much you sweat.
This primer has 106.4K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
MAC Prep + Prime Lip Primer
Primer isn't just for your cheeks, chin, and forehead. Mac's Prep + Prime Lip Primer is the perfect base to wear under lipstick to reduce feathering, increase hydration, smooth the lips, and help that color last all day.
Jaclyn Cosmetics Prep Starter Hydrating Under Eye Primer
The skin under your eyes is very delicate and needs to be handled with the utmost care. The Jaclyn Cosmetics Prep Starter Hydrating Under Eye Primer hydrates the area and preps it for makeup application. If you want to keep your concealer in place and prevent it from getting all cakey and crepe-like, an under eye primer is a crucial first step.
MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil
There's no need to trade in your favorite lip color just because the weather is warmer. All you need is to find a matching (or complementary) lip liner to wear underneath. Yes, I'm going to use the word "primer" again, but that's because it's so essential to long-lasting glam. If you fill in your entire lip with liner, it acts as a primer for your lip color, helping it stay on longer. And if your lip color does fade throughout the day, you'll still look great if you have a matching lip liner coating your lips.
This MAC lip pencil stays put! Whether you're eating, drinking, or talking, this lip pencil will last through it all. Just grab one in a nude, a pink, and a red, and you're all set for most lipstick/lip gloss combinations.
Kylie Cosmetics Liquid Lip Kits (Set Includes Lipstick & Lip Liner)
These 2-piece lip kits are the best combination for a long-lasting look. The lip liner and liquid lipstick combo lasts through talking, eating, drinking, kissing, and wearing a face mask. And, the best part is that these don't dry out my lips. I've been hooked on these lip kits since Kylie Jenner dropped her three original shades. These have far exceeded the hype. Each set lasts for months, even if you wear the same color every day. The color doesn't flake or bleed outside of your lips.
I fill in my whole lip with the liner, which acts like a primer, then I apply the liquid lipstick, for long-lasting results that are kiss-proof, mask-proof, and drink-proof. These lip kits deliver a matte finish that doesn't dry out your lips or flake. These were my number one pick in the Ultimate Guide to the Best Liquid Lipsticks at Every Price Point & Finish.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara
If you want to avoid sweating off your mascara, waterproof is the way to go. The Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara has an intensely black pigment and comes with an hourglass-shaped brush that volumizes, separates, and curls each lash to perfection.
This mascara has 16,100+ Ulta 5-star reviews and 90K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
When you sweat, you may want to blot your face, but sometimes that messes up your makeup. You also need to throw each blotting sheet away when you use it, which can add up to a pretty penny if you're always dabbing a sweaty forehead. The Revlon Volcanic Face Roller has 22,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
It's reusable and it is just so simple to use. Simply roll over any greasy areas and you'll be shine-free. If you really want to see how good this product is, just roll one side of your face at first so you can compare and contrast it with the other. You will absolutely see the difference.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder
Give your skin that filtered photo effect in real life and lock in your makeup with this silky soft setting powder from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. Just dust the powder over foundation and concealer to set. For smaller areas of the face, including the under eye area, you can precisely apply the powder with a sponge.
The powder reduces shine, blurs the look of pores/fine lines/ imperfections, and there isn't a flashback in photos. There are eight different shades to choose from and some of them come in mini sizes, which are great for travel or if you just don't want to commit to a full-size product.
This setting powder has 15,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 152K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
The Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner from Lady Gaga's brand Haus Laboratories an absolute must-have! This eyeliner is easy to apply with its flexible, precise microtip. The formula is long-lasting and smudge-proof. It comes in black and brown with a devoted following, which includes 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This is one of those products that keep selling out over and over.
A fan declared, "It's like bullet proof eyeliner! This must be some permanent marker type formula! That being said, it's AMAZING. I have REALLY oily eye lids and after wearing it for 12 hrs straight it did not fade, smudge, or transfer to my lower lids. I've been using the same felt tip, 'stay all day' liquid liner for years, but I think I'm gonna switch to this one. The applicator portion is really sturdy, and is easy to use."
Another shopper said, "I tried all kinds of liquid eyeliner. I've been doing a cat eye for the last 12 years so I'd like to think I know what I'm talking about when it comes to quality liner. THIS IS QUALITY. The pigmentation on this is amazing. It's only black and the liquid comes out easily from the brush — no need to press hard on the tip to produce more. The brush itself is a soft and long felt so it's easy to maneuver the pen without having to pull on your lid. And it doesn't budge!! It will stay on the whole day, greasy eyelids and all."
Sephora Collection Beauty Amplifier Universal Lip Liner
You've heard of lip liner, but are you familiar with reverse lip liner? Using a transparent pencil outside of your lips creates a barrier to prevent any lip color from feathering and smearing. This one is waterproof, making it a warm weather essential and, quite honestly, a total gamechanger... especially for anyone who loves red lipstick.
Boao Folding Travel Mirror Hair Brushes- Set of 2
Your daily brush is probably too bring bring around to a music festival, but pop one of these foldable brushes in your bag. It's perfect for a hair touch-up and it even has a little mirror in it. This is a set of two and there are multiple color combos to choose from. I never go anywhere without one of these. If you have long hair, you need one.
Lady Anti Monkey Butt Women's Body Powder with Calamine- Prevents Chafing and Absorbs Sweat
The phrase "swamp ass" is just as gross as the occurrence itself, but, it happens to all of us.... whether we want to admit it or not. Thankfully, there's a solution. Just put this powder on before you get dressed to reduce sweating, prevent chaffing, and soothe skin irritations. This product has 14,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
One Amazon customer raved, "It's necessary. If I could fill a tub with this and roll around in it every morning from March—October in Texas I would! Between the heat, the humidity, and exercise you can get VERY funky and this powder stops it before it happens. If you need a product to keep you fresh and dry for hours, this will do it. You'll thank yourself later when you aren't plagued with swamp a$$."
Another shopper said, "Get a swamp-butt after sitting in your fake leather desk chair all day? Never again. This powder is AMAZING and smells so nice. I can tell a huge difference on days I forget to put it on after my shower or before bicycling. This is now a must-have essential part of my daily routine. Recommended to all the ladies! 10/10."
Amika the Shield Style Anti-humidity Spray
Use this anti-humidity spray as you style your hair. It's activated by heat and it prevents your hair from getting frizzy. I have been obsessed with this product for 4+ years. I definitely see a difference when I use it and you will too, especially in that Coachella Valley heat.
This has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 18.7K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray
This. Hairspray. Is. Everything. I am never without it. I always have a full one deck. It gives my hair a soft, flexible hold and it locks in my style, especially when it's super hot out. This is one of my can't-live-without products. This is a definite must-pack beauty product for Coachella, Stagecoach, and always.
If you're still shopping for Coachella and Stagecoach, you're in the right place! Check out our recommendations below.
