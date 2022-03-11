Kandi Burruss Teases an Epic RHOA Blow Up with Marlo Hampton: "I Was Not Expecting That"

For The Real Housewives of Atlanta, season 14 is anything but peachy.

That's according to Kandi Burruss, who dished on all the drama to come, including a fight with Marlo Hampton, during E! News' Daily Pop on March 11. A longtime "friend" of the show, Marlo is now a full-time cast member—a promotion that Kandi said she's always supported.

"I have been telling everybody, 'Marlo needs her peach. Why she don't have a peach?'" the Kandi & the Gang star explained. "I've been saying it for years. Then she gets the peach and comes for me."

Suffice to say, Kandi "was not expecting" to clash with Marlo, but "there were some little things that kept happening."

Then, the drama came to a head. "The day that it really blew up between us," Kandi said, "it wasn't like anybody thought that it was going to happen. It was just a random situation."