A Day in the Life: What It's Like to Run 3 Celebrity Hotspot Restaurants

A quick scan through Marissa Hermer's Instagram and it's clear she's a doting mom. But, as it turns out, she's got more than just three kids she looks after.

After all, the Ladies of London star is also putting all her effort into growing—er, raising?—her three restaurants, Olivetta, Issima and The Draycott. All of which are frequented by Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Adele and the cast of Friends.

So how does she balance it all? She took E! along for a whirlwind day as an entrepreneur.

6 a.m. PT Though her alarm sounds off at 6, she has a full hour to herself before her kids wake up. "The house is quiet," she notes while putting on her gym clothes and making a glass of celery juice. Next, she trains on her rowing machine for 15 minutes. "It's more about just waking up my brain and getting my blood pumping," explains Hermer, whose go-to playlist is Spotify's Discover Weekly. "I am also sending it to all of our DJs, so it's my creative time in the morning that I like to burn out, get my brain working in a different way."