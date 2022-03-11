Cardi B Drops Out of Paramount's Assisted Living One Week Before Filming

We don't like it like that.
Just one week before the start of production, Cardi B has decided not to star in the movie Assisted Living. As a result of the rapper's decision, Paramount Players has pulled the plug on the entire project but hopes to "put the pieces back together later this year," Deadline reports.
Cardi B's abrupt exit is due to the fact that "she is overextended," according to Deadline.
Assisted Living, which was set to be produced by Temple Hill and directed by Thembi Banks, follows a low-level criminal named Amber (Cardi B) who goes on the run when she's wrongly accused of a crime. Disguised as a senior citizen, Amber hides in her grandmother's retirement home until she is able to prove her innocence.
The news of Cardi's departure had fans wondering, in the words of Cardi herself, "What was the reason? What was the reason?"
"Why you back out on the movie @iamcardib," one fan tweeted, with an "I am disappointed" gif.
And while some fans are upset, others are understanding and hopeful for some new music.
"That means she's on album mode we getting new music soon," a fan noted.
"Stop complaining about the movie being delayed," another user wrote. "Cardi is probably focusing on getting ready to release new music. Cardi being pregnant kinda messed up all of her plans so her schedule is busier now especially this year, Cardi is very booked and busy."
Cardi B announced her second pregnancy with Offset back in June at the BET awards and the pair welcomed their baby boy in September.