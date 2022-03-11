Cardi B Drops Out of Paramount's Assisted Living One Week Before Filming

Watch : Cardi B Says 4-Month-Old Son Is Already TALKING!

We don't like it like that.

Just one week before the start of production, Cardi B has decided not to star in the movie Assisted Living. As a result of the rapper's decision, Paramount Players has pulled the plug on the entire project but hopes to "put the pieces back together later this year," Deadline reports.

Cardi B's abrupt exit is due to the fact that "she is overextended," according to Deadline.

Assisted Living, which was set to be produced by Temple Hill and directed by Thembi Banks, follows a low-level criminal named Amber (Cardi B) who goes on the run when she's wrongly accused of a crime. Disguised as a senior citizen, Amber hides in her grandmother's retirement home until she is able to prove her innocence.

The news of Cardi's departure had fans wondering, in the words of Cardi herself, "What was the reason? What was the reason?"

"Why you back out on the movie @iamcardib," one fan tweeted, with an "I am disappointed" gif.