Here's What Happened When Harry Styles Texted a Stranger Instead of Rosalía

How would you react to receiving a random text from Harry Styles?

One lucky person found out after the 28-year-old singer accidentally messaged an unknown recipient, thinking he was chatting with Rosalía.

The "Milionària" star, also 28, explained during the March 10 episode of The Tonight Show that she often changes her number so she can focus on her work in the studio without being disturbed. There's just one little problem: Rosalía's old number then goes to somebody else, and her celebrity friends aren't always aware of the change.

"I didn't know that that happened," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "I thought that when you use a phone number, then the phone number, you know, like, disappears or something. I don't know why I thought it….My friends thought that they were texting me. They were texting random people."