How Pauline Chalamet's IRL College Experience Prepared Her for Those Nude Sex Lives Scenes

Watch : "The Sex Lives of College Girls" Cast Talks Their Comedy Inspiration

Cover your eyes, Timothée Chalamet! The Dune star's older sister, Pauline Chalamet, is baring it all.

The actress, who stars on the HBO Max hit series The Sex Lives of College Girls, shared that her experience being "naked a lot" in college helped to better prepare her when it came time to film the show's nude scenes.

"I would take my clothes off a lot," Pauline told guest host Julie Bowen on the March 11 episode of The Ellen Show. "It was like, part of who I am…so it wasn't that hard."

However, the 30-year-old, who grew up in an artist colony in New York City with her younger brother, was quick to dispel any idea that she was a "partier" back in her college days.

In actuality, Pauline said, she just preferred to spend her alone time in her birthday suit, adding, "I was like, ‘Ah naked is nice.'"