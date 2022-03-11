See The Courtship's Nicole Remy Kick Off One Suitor for a Shocking Reason

Watch : "The Courtship" Brings "Bridgerton" Dating to Real Life

She's no lady-in-waiting!

Lady Nicole Remy wastes zero time giving the ax to one of her suitors in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Mar. 13 episode of NBC's The Courtship. The tense preview below shows Nicole confronting Peter Saffa about having feelings for her best friend (and member of her court!) Tessa Cleary.

"I gotta be real with you, I know what's going on," Nicole tells Peter. "I know you're not here for me. I heard that you're into my friend."

Nicole continues, "It's fine if you're not attracted to me, but there was a guy who got sent home last week that had feelings for me and that was incredibly tough sending him home. And it's like breaking my heart that I kept you because you made my parents feel special, you took them on that boat date. I really thought you were here for me. I'm kind of pissed off to be honest."