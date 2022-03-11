See The Courtship's Nicole Remy Kick Off One Suitor for a Shocking Reason

She's no lady-in-waiting!
Lady Nicole Remy wastes zero time giving the ax to one of her suitors in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Mar. 13 episode of NBC's The Courtship. The tense preview below shows Nicole confronting Peter Saffa about having feelings for her best friend (and member of her court!) Tessa Cleary.
"I gotta be real with you, I know what's going on," Nicole tells Peter. "I know you're not here for me. I heard that you're into my friend."
Nicole continues, "It's fine if you're not attracted to me, but there was a guy who got sent home last week that had feelings for me and that was incredibly tough sending him home. And it's like breaking my heart that I kept you because you made my parents feel special, you took them on that boat date. I really thought you were here for me. I'm kind of pissed off to be honest."
"It's my heart and so I would just really appreciate the honesty," she concludes.
As the rest of her suitors watch in shock, Peter tells Nicole, "I hope and pray that you find the man of your dreams and that's basically everything I have to say. I appreciate your time."
Nicole replies "I hope that you find what you're looking for too" before kicking Peter out. But as he's making his exit, Peter does something even more shocking: He seemingly tries to ask Tessa for her phone number!
"You don't need to talk to her," Nicole interrupts before her sister Danie Baker escorts him to the door.
See the awkward moment in the preview above.
The Courtship airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.
