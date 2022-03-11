Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Reveals Fibromyalgia Diagnosis After Years of Pain

Watch : Where Jenelle Evans Stands With David & "Teen Mom" Costars

After years of physical pain and multiple tests, Jenelle Evans Eason finally has a health diagnosis.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the former Teen Mom 2 star revealed that she has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, an incurable condition characterized by chronic pain.

"For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick," Jenelle recalled, adding that she also exhibited sinus problems and neck and back pain, among other issues. "My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently."

The mom of three, 30, has been documenting her health journey on YouTube. In March 2021, she said that for months, her neck "kept cracking over and over again" and that she suffered from headaches.