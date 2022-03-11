Exclusive

Try Not to Laugh Watching Ted Danson Get Grilled by His Mr. Mayor Co-Star Bobby Moynihan

Bobby Moynihan interviewed Ted Danson, Holly Hunter and more of the Mr. Mayor cast ahead of the NBC show's season two premiere. Watch the hilarious behind-the-scenes exclusive below.

By Allison Crist Mar 11, 2022 4:10 PMTags
TVNBCExclusivesCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: "Mr. Mayor" Returns for Season 2: Behind the Scenes EXCLUSIVE

America's favorite (fictional) politician is back in office.

NBC's Mr. Mayor returns for a second season on Tuesday, March 15, and based on this exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what's to come, Ted Danson is ready to serve his civic duty. 

Just don't expect him to offer up any improvised scenes. As Ted asks co-star Bobby Moynihan in the clip, "Is it true that people call me on the set 'the improvisation killer?'" 

Pivoting to look directly in the camera, Bobby's response says it all: "We'll be back!"

Jokes, jokes. "It is not true," Bobby adds. "You call yourself that!"

Ted isn't buying it, though, insisting that he gets "scared" and yells "cut" after attempting to stray from the script. But before the Mr. Mayor co-stars can continue going back and forth, another topic of disagreement emerges when Bobby suggests that Ted would actually make a great real-life mayor of Los Angeles.  

"No, I would look like a mayor," Ted responded. "You want somebody a little smarter."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Plus, Ted has his work cut out for him as Neil Bremer on Mr. Mayor. A retired businessman-turned-politician, Neil has to balance trying to find common ground with his biggest critic and co-worker (Holly Hunter), connecting with his teenage daughter (Kyla Kenedy) and meeting an age-appropriate girlfriend, all while shepherding L.A. into the best possible future.

NBC

The series also stars Vella Lovell and Mike Cabellon. Hear from them, Holly and Kyla in the above clip.

Season two of Mr. Mayor premieres Tuesday, March 15 at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s Sons Sell $3 Million Mansion

2

Proof Khloe Kardashian Would Support a Rob & Malika Romance

3

Love Is Blind's Shayne Shares Cryptic Comment About Natalie

4
Exclusive

Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Reveals Fibromyalgia Diagnosis

5

Andy Cohen Just Gave a Major RHOBH Season 12 Update

Latest News

Zoe Saldana Was Advised to Change Name for Center Stage

Exclusive

Kandi Burruss Teases a Dramatic RHOA Fight with Marlo Hampton

Exclusive

Bridgerton Author Reveals She Almost Killed Off [SPOILER]

Cardi B Drops Out of Paramount's Assisted Living

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s Sons Sell $3 Million Mansion

Harry Styles Accidentally Texted a Stranger Instead of Rosalía

How Pauline Chalamet's College Experience Prepared Her for Nude Scenes