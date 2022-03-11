Exclusive

Try Not to Laugh Watching Ted Danson Get Grilled by His Mr. Mayor Co-Star Bobby Moynihan

Bobby Moynihan interviewed Ted Danson, Holly Hunter and more of the Mr. Mayor cast ahead of the NBC show's season two premiere. Watch the hilarious behind-the-scenes exclusive below.

By Allison Crist Mar 11, 2022 4:10 PMTags
TVNBCExclusivesCelebritiesNBCU

America's favorite (fictional) politician is back in office.

NBC's Mr. Mayor returns for a second season on Tuesday, March 15, and based on this exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what's to come, Ted Danson is ready to serve his civic duty. 

Just don't expect him to offer up any improvised scenes. As Ted asks co-star Bobby Moynihan in the clip, "Is it true that people call me on the set 'the improvisation killer?'" 

Pivoting to look directly in the camera, Bobby's response says it all: "We'll be back!"

Jokes, jokes. "It is not true," Bobby adds. "You call yourself that!"

Ted isn't buying it, though, insisting that he gets "scared" and yells "cut" after attempting to stray from the script. But before the Mr. Mayor co-stars can continue going back and forth, another topic of disagreement emerges when Bobby suggests that Ted would actually make a great real-life mayor of Los Angeles.  

"No, I would look like a mayor," Ted responded. "You want somebody a little smarter."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Plus, Ted has his work cut out for him as Neil Bremer on Mr. Mayor. A retired businessman-turned-politician, Neil has to balance trying to find common ground with his biggest critic and co-worker (Holly Hunter), connecting with his teenage daughter (Kyla Kenedy) and meeting an age-appropriate girlfriend, all while shepherding L.A. into the best possible future.

NBC

The series also stars Vella Lovell and Mike Cabellon. Hear from them, Holly and Kyla in the above clip.

Season two of Mr. Mayor premieres Tuesday, March 15 at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

What Caitlyn Jenner Has to Say About the Kardashians New Show

2

Love Is Blind's Shayne Shares Cryptic Comment About Natalie

3

Jussie Smollett’s Siblings Give Impassioned Pleas After His Sentencing

4

Andy Cohen Just Gave a Major RHOBH Season 12 Update

5

Scott Disick Snaps Lingerie Pic of Holly Scarfone on Paris Trip

Latest News

Exclusive

Try Not to Laugh as Ted Danson Get Grilled by Bobby Moynihan

Khloe Kardashian's Massive Pantry Will Make Your Mouth Water

Exclusive

Courteney Cox Is Starting To Unravel In This Shining Vale Clip

What Caitlyn Jenner Has to Say About the Kardashians New Show

Mila Kunis Shares Convo She Had With Her Kids Amid Ukraine Invasion

Tocca’s Bestselling Perfumes Are Now Home Fragrances

Let Netflix's Formula One Racers Drive Straight Into Your Heart