What Caitlyn Jenner Has to Say About the Kardashians New Show

Caitlyn Jenner is doing amazing on her own, sweetie.
Yes, the Olympian will be sitting out of Hulu's The Kardashians when it premieres in April, E! News has learned. But that doesn't mean there's necessarily bad blood between her and the family. "I was there when this started from day one," Caitlyn, who appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021, tweeted March 10. "I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family."
Don't worry though, fans will still get their fix of Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner. Plus, Kanye West, who mainly stayed off camera on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, has filmed scenes, according to Variety.
"The reality is, we're always a family," Kim—who shares North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West with the rapper—told the publication. "We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there's moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it's important for people to see that things aren't perfect all the time, but that they can get better."
And what about her boyfriend Pete Davidson? "I have not filmed with him," the SKIMS mogul teased, noting the backstory of their relationship will be addressed. "And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season."
Her relationships aren't the only ones taking a front row seat. Tristan Thompson is also set to appear—and the show will discuss where he stands with Khloe after fathering a child with Maralee Nichols.
"I wish I never had to talk about that because it's not a fun thing to talk about," Khloe told Variety. "But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show."
The Kardashians premieres on Hulu April 14.