Mila Kunis Shares the Conversation She Had With Her Kids Amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Watch : Mila Kunis Spills on Pressure of Motherhood

Mila Kunis wants her kids to know about their Ukrainian roots.



During a conversation with Maria Shriver for The Sunday Paper, the Friends with Benefits actress, 38, revealed the conversation she recently had with her and Ashton Kutcher's daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, about their Ukrainian background as the Russian military continues to invade the Eastern European country.



"I turned to my kids and I was like, 'You are half-Ukrainian, half-American!'" she said in the clip that was released on March 11, referencing her and the Iowa native actor's roots. "Like, I literally was like, 'Look, you!' And my kids were like, 'Yeah mom, I get it.' And I was like, 'No! You are Ukrainian and American.' I was like, 'You are half Iowa, half Ukraine.' And they're like, 'Okay, I get it.'"



Mila, who came with her family from her native city Chernivtsi to the States when she was age 7, also admitted that she didn't exactly embrace her Ukrainian upbringing when she was younger and would instead tell people she that was from Russia.