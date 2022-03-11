Candice Swanepoel and Elite Actor Andres Velencoso Spark Romance Rumors With Cozy Paris Outing

Model Candice Swanepoel, who shares two kids with ex Hermann Nicoli, was recently spotted taking a stroll with Elite actor Andres Velencoso in Paris. Keep scrolling to check out the PDA pics.

By Tamantha Gunn Mar 11, 2022 2:22 PMTags
CouplesCandice Swanepoel

It looks like Candice Swanepoel has found romance in the City of Love. 
 
The Victoria's Secret model, 33, was spotted taking a romantic stroll with Andres Velencoso, 44, at the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris on March 2—and the two did not shy away from packing on the PDA by cuddling and holding hands with each other. 
 
Candice, who shares two kids Ariel, 3, and Anaca, 5, with ex Hermann Nicoli, kept her look simple by rocking a long black trench coat and black boots, while the Elite actor wore a navy jacket over his dark-colored clothing. 
 
Though it's not certain how long the South African model and Andres have been getting to know each other, their recent outing seemingly confirms that the supermodel and Herman quietly called off their engagement
 
In Feb. 2014, Candice opened up to E! News about how she learned to get through the difficulty of being in a long-distance relationship with Herman.

photos
Candice Swanepoel’s Fitting for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

"You don't have to have your loved one with you. You can go out with the girls, have a good time," she said. "It's also a good excuse if you have a crush on somebody to use that as the day to let them know."
 
Candice and Andres' budding romance follows the Summer Camp actor's high-profile relationship with Kylie Minogue, which ended in 2013. 

Backgrid

Trending Stories

1

Watch Stormi Webster Adorably Crash Mom Kylie Jenner’s Video

2

What Caitlyn Jenner Has to Say About the Kardashians New Show

3

Love Is Blind's Shayne Shares Cryptic Comment About Natalie

Andres and the Can't Get You Out of My Head singer, 53, dated for five years before calling it quits due to their busy work schedules. At the time, she was filming The Voice UK and recording her twelfth studio album Kiss Me Once.
 
"It's true that Kylie and Andres have separated, which was a perfectly amicable decision," Kylie's rep told E! News at the time. "They remain close friends."

Trending Stories

1

Watch Stormi Webster Adorably Crash Mom Kylie Jenner’s Video

2

What Caitlyn Jenner Has to Say About the Kardashians New Show

3

Love Is Blind's Shayne Shares Cryptic Comment About Natalie

4

The Thing About Renée Zellweger's Epic Onscreen Transformations

5

Clayton Echard Breaks His Silence On Divisive Bachelor Breakup

Latest News

Exclusive

Try Not to Laugh as Ted Danson Get Grilled by Bobby Moynihan

Khloe Kardashian's Massive Pantry Will Make Your Mouth Water

Exclusive

Courteney Cox Is Starting To Unravel In This Shining Vale Clip

What Caitlyn Jenner Has to Say About the Kardashians New Show

Mila Kunis Shares Convo She Had With Her Kids Amid Ukraine Invasion

Tocca’s Bestselling Perfumes Are Now Home Fragrances

Let Netflix's Formula One Racers Drive Straight Into Your Heart