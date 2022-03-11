Philosophy Skincare Buy 1 Get 1 Free Deals: Stock Up On These 14 Bestsellers Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Skincare trends come and go, but there are some classic products that I always make sure to have on hand. Philosophy Purity Made Simple is just such a great cleanser if you have sensitive skin. It gently, yet effectively cleans your skin and leaves it feeling oh-so-soft. This is a great go-to for anyone whose skin is easily irritated or you can use it when your skin just needs a break from products with active ingredients. It's just a staple, for sure.
And then there's the Philosophy Amazing Grace fragrance, a nice, clean smell that just never gets old. Case in point, Philosophy has always come through. If you need to restock on your favorites or if you want to try some new products, there's a buy one, get one free happening on the brand's best-selling products.
Here's how it works: if you buy something from this list, you will get another item (from the list) for free if it's of equal or lesser value. Just use the promo code BOGO at checkout. Basically, if you're buying two things from the list, the cheaper one is free. Depending on what you buy, you could get major savings with this one.
What's worth buying? Let's go through the standout items from the sale.
Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-step Facial Cleanser
This cleanser is an award-winning face wash that melts away dirt, oil, and makeup. It's paraben-free and super hydrating, providing balance to your skin, according to the brand. This cleanser is so popular that one sells every 53 seconds. This super simple product is a game-changer and a true staple.
It has 6,700+ 5-star reviews from loyal customers, with one sharing, "This is the best all-around facial cleaner on the market - don't hesitate - just buy it!" Another said, "
Purity has been my face wash for several years! It's strong enough to remove makeup, but gentle enough for my dry, sensitive skin. It smells fresh and lightly herbal. It doesn't strip the skin. It tones so that I don't need a separate step in my skincare routine. Philosophy is a brand I trust to deliver safe ingredients. Great for gifting."
Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau de Toilette
This perfume never gets old and it just smells amazingly clean. No wonder it's an award-winning product and a bestseller. This floral fragrance has notes of bergamot and delicate muguet blossoms.
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Face Mask
Use this twice a week to draw out impurities and decrease the appearance of pores. Gently massage the mask onto clean, dry skin and leave it on for 5-10 minutes. Then rinse it off to reveal refreshed, glowing skin.
A Philosophy shopper said, "I love using this product. Not only does it do wonders for my skin, it gives me a few minutes to enjoy relaxing while it does it's thing on my skin. My teenage nephew tried it and he is now a believer and requesting it. Please do not discontinue."
Another customer gushed, "This is truly a miracle product & my absolute favorite product! I'm in peri-menopause & my face has been breaking out really bad. I just ordered & received it about a week ago & after the 1st use I noticed a difference! They shrunk & started drying up immediately! 3 days later I used it again & my face is almost 100% cleared up! I tried my pore extractor & nothing is coming out my pores anymore! This stuff is absolutely AMAZING!!!"
Philosophy The Microdelivery Daily Exfoliating Face Wash
This face wash has 2,000+ 5-star reviews. The exfoliating cleanser is gentle enough for everyday use. It provides resurfacing benefits in addition to getting rid of impurities, product buildup, and dead skin cells. Your skin will feel clean, even, and moisturized if you add this to your routine.
A shopper praised this face wash, sharing, "The tiny exfoliants in this face wash make your face the smoothest it has ever been. I use this twice a week and my face is the best it's ever been! Thank you Philosophy!"
Another raved, "I thought my previous cleanser was pretty good until I tried yours. You're cleanser leaves my skin feeling so clean and soft I was amazed after my first try. I'm loving the product."
Philosophy Anti-wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line-correcting Moisturizer
This anti-aging moisturizer is great to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. The brand also claims that it improves the skin's texture with time. It's formulated with Vitamin C and a "a powerhouse wrinkle-fighting complex of peptides." According to a study conducted by Philosophy, 100% of participants saw "improved skin smoothness" and 93% agreed that the moisturizer "improved skin radiance."
A fan of the product declared, "This is hand down the best moisturizer I have ever used. It make your skin so smooth and soft and smells amazing!!!!" Someone else said, "This is the best for your face! My face enjoys this moisturizer and it really helps with my wrinkles!"
Philosophy Hands of Hope Hand Cream
Revive and restore your hardworking hands with the Philosophy Hands of Hope Hand Cream. This cream absorbs super quickly and it delivers 24 hours of moisture, according to the brand. This hand cream is an Allure Best of Beauty winner and a Philosophy customer fan favorite.
A shopper said, "Love the hand cream. I makes my hands feel so soft and hydrated!!" Another customer said, "Hope for dry hands. Nourishes dry hands to a smooth, silky feel. Love it!"
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Ultra-light Moisturizer
If you want a lightweight moisturizer that delivers hydration without feeling greasy, check this out. Your skin will look radiant and feel soft for up to 24 hours, per the brand.
A fan of the product explained, "For me/my skin.....this is a really good product. NOT greasy; absorbs really quickly; a little goes a long way; does not irritate; makes my skin feel great; does not cause breakouts. Love it."
Another shopper said, "Very non greasy, fast absorbing moisturizer that lasts all day! Great base for make up application."
Philosophy The Microdelivery Vitamin C Resurfacing Peel
Use this two-step set to give yourself a resurfacing Vitamin C peel at home. Add this into your weekly routine to revive sun-damaged skin, address hyperpigmentation, and combat the signs of aging. First, apply the Vitamin C/peptide resurfacing crystals to clean, dry skin. Massage that in circular motions for a minute with light pressure. Then, use the lactic/salicylic acid activating gel on top of the crystals. A warming sensation will occur and a white foam appears. Leave this on for about 3 minutes and then rinse it off.
A customer shared, "I saw immediate results after just one use. I use weekly now and my skin feels smoother, less dull and so clean!"
Another said, "Left my skin so soft after first use! I wear a cpap mask and it leaves a terrible mark on my face, even after washing it, not a minute later a scab like starts to form. I am literally touching my face again and it is still soft! definitely worth the price!"
Philosophy Amazing Grace Shampoo, Bath & Shower Gel
Use this do-it-all product as a shampoo, shower gel, or bubble bath. It has a beautiful, clean scent with notes of bergamot, clean muguet blossoms and musk. This award-winning product has 1,000+ 5-star reviews on the Philosophy website.
"I've used this product for many years, it keeps your hair [and] skin smelling beautiful and keeps it soft," a shopper said. Another shared, "Amazing Grace 3 in 1 Shower Gel was the very first Philosophy product I ever purchased. Six plus years later it is still my holy grail and favorite. This scent is truly heavenly with a luxurious lather. I give this as a gift to all of my special friends."
Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleansing Cloths
These wipes are great post-gym or if you just are too sleepy to actually wash your face after a long day.
"Best wipes I have ever used. They are pricey. Wait for a sale. Left my skin in better condition," a shopper advised. That's why this is the best time to shop.
Another customer said, "Being retired I don't wear hardly any makeup anymore,but the condition of my skin it still crucial. These wipes truly got my face clean, yet with the gentleness Purity is known for. I use them when I am too tired to was my face, but my skin is still super clean for me to apply my serum and moisturizer. Love, love, love these wipes and their generous size!"
Philosophy Amazing Grace Firming Body Emulsion
This firming body moisturizer is just what you need to hydrate dry, aging skin.
A fan of the product said, "Thank you for Amazing Grace Body lotion. I use it everyday and it has really made a difference in the look and feel of my skin. An extra added bonus is that when I'm at the store someone always says 'you smell so nice.'"
Another shared, "My go to. Light and not overwhelming scent. People are always stopping me to ask what it is. Moisturizers my skin well without being oily. My sister and mother are both hooked on it as well."
Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker Night Nighttime Serum-in-Cream Moisturizer With Retinol & AHAs
This product is the perfect hybrid between a serum and a cream. Use this before bed to target the signs of aging including wrinkles, fine lines, and inconsistent texture. The brand that this also improves the appearance of pores and increases the skin's radiance. In an independent clinical study, 97% of women had noticeably healthier-looking skin within 2 weeks of using this product every night and 100% of participants agreed that this "dramatically improved the texture and firmness of their skin."
A customer advised, "If you are looking for a night cream that leaves your skin soft and reduces the look of fine wrinkles. Worth the cost." Plus, there is a buy one, get one free deal happening right now.
A second customer said, "I fell in love with this night treatment about 6 months ago. I don't want to be without it since it dramatically changed my skin. More firming and brighter that what it was before I started this. Love it!"
Another shopper commented, "If I run out of this moisturizer and stop using it nightly, my husband comments on how nice my skin looks when I begin again. I keep coming back to it."
