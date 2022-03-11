Watch Stormi Webster Adorably Crash Mom Kylie Jenner’s Video Message to Fans

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Settling Into Life With Baby Wolf

Stormi Webster is always ready to steal the show.



And if you needed proof—look no further than her mom Kylie Jenner's latest video, where the adorable 4-year-old made a quick appearance. In the clip posted to her Instagram Stories March 10, the mom of two shared an impromptu message to fans about her lip products, when Stormi decided to pop in for a quick cameo.

"OK, so I know I've been MIA for a while...Stormi wants to be in this," Kylie began as Stormi made her way into the video. "Get out of here, let me do this for two seconds."

Stormi sweetly replied, "OK" as her mom thanked her.

The latest clip from the Kylie Cosmetics founder comes a little more than a month after she and Travis Scott welcomed their second child together, a son named Wolf Webster, on Feb 2. And as for how Kylie is doing as a mom of two, a source exclusively told E! News that she and the family are "doing really well."