13 Amazon Beauty Products Reviewers in Their 20s Swear By

If you're ever in need of new beauty or skincare recommendations, Amazon is a really great place to look. Their best-sellers section has all kinds of top-rated products that have hundreds or even thousands of perfect reviews. When you have that many glowing reviews for a product, you just know it's worth a try.
We don't know how many times Amazon reviewers have convinced us to try new skincare products from brands that we've never heard of. Thankfully they did because we've found some gems that truly work and are super affordable, like TruSkin's $20 Vitamin C Serum.
If you're in your 20s and you're looking to add some new products to your skincare or beauty routine, let Amazon reviewers be your guide. We've rounded up some must-have beauty and skincare products Amazon reviewers in their 20s swear by. Whether you're in need of a new moisturizer or you're wondering what eye creams are worth trying at this point in your life, we've got you covered. Check those out below.
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics
If you're still getting acne in your 20s, you're definitely not alone. Thankfully, the Mighty Patch is here to work its magic on pimples while you sleep. It's an Amazon best-seller with over 62,000 five-star reviews.
As one reviewer in their 20s wrote, "I was skeptical at first but then again, I feel like anyone who is still having acne problems in there mid-late 20s is looking for any solution to these problems. I WILL ALWAYS HAVE THESE ON HAND! These have allowed my face to FINALLY start clearing up. Yes, I still get pimples. Heck, even if I start thinking about a breakout I break out. But these help me get a hand on things before my nosy hands attack my face. A MIRACLE? WITCHCRAFT? Who cares! It WORKS!"
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool
This multipurpose tool was designed to shape eyebrows, remove fine hair and smoothen the skin. According to Amazon shoppers, these tools are a must-have. In fact, they have over 114,000 five-star reviews.
One reviewer in their 20s wrote, "As someone diagnosed with PCOS, part of the way my symptoms manifest is through hirsutism, or thick, dark hair on my face and neck. Finding these trimmers has literally saved me around $100/month. I was skeptical that shaving my face would work anywhere near as well as a wax, but I'm glad I was forced to prove myself wrong. I highly recommend this for women dealing with PCOS/hirsutism. It won't last as long as a wax, but you can get almost as smooth of a removal for a price you can't beat!"
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid
This top-rated eye cream from Neutrogena was one product that reviewers in their 30s swore by as well. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid and was made to smooth the skin around the eye area and keep it hydrated. If you're new to eye creams, this is an affordable option you may want to start with.
As one reviewer wrote, "I'm only 20 but staying up late from studying really took a toll on my under eyes. They looked dark and sunken all the time even after getting a good night's rest! I've been using this product for a few months and have noticed that my under eye area seems to look more hydrated and fuller."
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Face Moisturizer
If you have "extra-dry" skin, this hyaluronic gel cream from Neutrogena is one you may want to consider trying. It was formulated to attract moisture and lock it in. It's also popular among Amazon beauty shoppers with over 26,000 five-star reviews.
As one reviewer in their 20s wrote, "I've struggled with large pores, very stubborn blackheads and the occasional zit that just won't go away for years. I was able to find a product that greatly helped with those issues, but after using it for close to 10 years, I felt I had hit a plateau. Being in my late 20s, I also had some concerns about wrinkle and aging prevention. After using this, my skin has never looked better!! Friends immediately noticed a difference. It hasn't made me break out, keeps my skin soft and clear. For the first few days I was amazed at how soft my face was! Literally drank this stuff up with my pores."
LilyAna Naturals Face & Neck Moisturizer
The LilyAna Naturals Face and Neck Moisturizer is all natural and made of ingredients like rose and pomegranate extracts to help with dry skin and dark spots. According to one reviewer in their 20s, this cream is wonderful.
"It has helped make my skin look younger and I'm only 20 so that says a lot," they wrote. "It has helped get rid of scars and the beginnings of wrinkles/texture issues. It is very lightweight and I love the ingredients. Can easily be worn under makeup, just allow 5-10 minutes for it to really sink in. It applies very silky and glides over the other layers of skincare products easily and does not feel like you are tugging on your face when you massage it in. Highly recommend."
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
In case you didn't already know, we are absolutely obsessed with TruSkin's Vitamin C Serum and we're not the only ones! As of now it has over 62,900 five-star reviews, and it really works wonders at keeping your skin clear and moisturized. According to one Amazon reviewer in their mid-20s, this product is worthy of being called a holy grail.
"I still have young skin, but being a redhead I have always been prone to excess sun damage and have struggled with acne since before puberty," they wrote. "I tried so many different routines, expensive products, and 'hacks' with no luck. I was always saddled with at least 3-5 blemishes, hormonal acne, and horrifically huge pores around my nose, cheeks, and forehead. This was made SO much worse from wearing a mask every day, too. After using TruSkin in my routine for about a month, my skin is bright and glowing, my pores have vanished and my skin tone is even. This is truly the first time in my life I have ever been comfortable and confident leaving the house without face makeup."
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Eraser is a total classic that's beloved by people of all ages, including those in their 20s. In fact, one shopper wrote, "This product is the best for under eye wrinkles. Granted I'm in my late 20's but I get foundation caught in under eye wrinkles that makes them very obvious. Not with this stuff, very easy to blend. I got some for my mom and she loves it. She also has the face foundation now."
B.Tan Ultra Dark Self Tanner
Shorts season is upon us! If you're in the market for a self tanner that's affordable but gets the job done, look no further than this gem from B.Tan. It comes highly recommended by numerous Amazon shoppers and has over 9,000 five-star reviews.
As one wrote, "This is not a joke. I would die for this tan. I'm 20, I have tried a million ways of tanning — the beds, oils, spray, water, drops. You name it, I have tried it. To be super real this is not a one hour tan. The dry time is between 10 to 20 minutes, it's not sticky or smelly, and you will not go orange."
COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Repair Cream
This all in one repair cream from COSRX is made with snail mucin, which works to repair, plump, soothe and hydrate the skin. If you like gel-type creams, this is one you may want to try. It's also gentle enough for sensitive skin. In fact, one reviewer wrote, "I'm African American in my 20s and my skin loves this stuff. I have super sensitive skin and it took to this product nicely."
Thayers Alcohol-Free Coconut Water Witch Hazel Facial Toner
Thayer's best-selling Witch Hazel Facial Toner was created to leave your skin feeling nourished and hydrated all day long. The brand claims you're skin will look much healthier after just one use, and you'll see changes in your skin's texture after one week.
According to multiple shoppers, this toner is an everyday go-to. In fact one wrote, "I'm in my late 20s and I still break out, but this has definitely helped control it. Thayers hasn't dried my skin or caused irritation. I really do appreciate this product because it doesn't feel like your layering chemicals on your face like other products. I normally wouldn't pay $11 to $12 for witch hazel, but it's well worth it and will last quite a while. I currently have both the lavender and rose petal batch and am happy with both."
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
Laneige's Water Sleeping Mask is a lightweight moisturizer that goes on nice and smooth and leaves your face feeling so soft in the morning. Amazon shoppers can't get enough of it.
As one wrote, "This is just amazing. I want to use it every night! Great product, highly recommend it if you can't deal with heavy creams and have combination skin and are looking for a nice refreshing light cream that just feels amazing. This product line really makes you feel refreshed. I have several products from them." So do we!
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
We are obsessed with Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask that so many of your favorite celebs use. It just glides right now, works its magic and leaves your lips soft and hydrated. Once you try this, you'll never want another lip balm again. It's one we always go back to no matter how many other similar products we try.
LilyAna Naturals Vitamin C Serum for Face
LilyAna Naturals has a line of skincare products that come highly recommended by Amazon shoppers like their retinol cream. Their Vitamin C serum is made with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, all of these blend together to reduces age spots, brighten and promote collagen. It has over 7,800 five-star reviews, and one shopper in their late 20s said this is one product that definitely should be in your routine.
"After one use my skin looks so much clearer, brighter, and some light lines, marks and acne scars had already faded to barely being there after one use," they wrote. "Also love that it's natural, the price is fair, and it definitely works. Ladies add this to your routine ASAP. Start now, even in your mid-20s, to prevent anti-aging."
