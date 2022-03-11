Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen Raises Eyebrows With Cryptic Comment About Natalie Lee

Oh. My. Pod.
As if all the drama surrounding Love Is Blind's Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee wasn't keeping social media a-buzzing well after the end of dating show's second season, Shayne Jansen just made an eye-opening statement about his former fiancée Natalie Lee that might cause another frenzy amongst fans. During a Q&A on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, March 10, the realtor dropped a cryptic message that seemingly suggested that there was something more between his ex and fellow castmate Salvador Perez.
When asked if he and Natalie, who split on their wedding day during the show, "hate each other now," Shayne tagged Salvador's Instagram account and replied, "Asked @salvadior08."
He further raised eyebrows—quite literally, since he used that eyes emoji—when he told followers to "stay tuned" after being asked about his own dating life.
To catch you up: Salvador was previously engaged to Mallory Zapata but turned her down at the altar. Now that has filming wrapped, he seems to be sparking relationship rumors with Natalie. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two had been exchanging cutesy comments on Instagram.
On March 4 post, Salvador commented under a picture of Natalie in a red gown, "Casual Wednesday? … Pshh My goodness."
Days later, when Nat quoted Taylor Swift in a caption and said she "can't come to the phone right now," he wrote in the comments, "What's new Natalie's number? I've been meaning to contact her about her car's extended warranty." The quip prompted Natalie to write back: "leave a voicemail with a song only."
For what it's worth, Natalie has denied rumors that she and Salvador are more than friends. On a recent episode of Tea With Publyssity podcast, she said, "I know there's been speculation that me and Sal are dating. We are not. We're just really, really close friends."
Calling Salvador a "very honest person" and a "great guy," she added, "That friendship with him, I really appreciate."
As for Shayne, hindsight is 20/20. When asked about his biggest regret on the show during his Q&A, he told his followers, "My biggest mistake was not listening and putting Nats feelings first during our pod arguments."