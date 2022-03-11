Rosanna Arquette’s Husband Todd Morgan Files for Divorce After 8 Years

Todd Morgan has called for an end to his marriage to Rosanna Arquette, filing for a divorce after over eight years.

By Kelly Gilmore Mar 11, 2022 1:57 AMTags
DivorcesCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Patricia Arquette Tells Joey King to "Watch That Forehead"

It's over for Todd Morgan and Rosanna Arquette.

Todd filed for divorce from the Pulp Fiction actress on Feb. 24 in Los Angeles' County Superior Court, according to court documents obtained by E! News on March 10. In the filing, Todd listed Jan. 1, 2022, as the date of separation.

The investment banker cited irreconcilable difference as the reason for their divorce and requested to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to either of them. In the filing, Todd said that their prenuptial agreement states that each of their assets are their own separate property.

The divorce filing comes eight years and four months since the pair wed in 2013. At the time, a source confirmed to E! News that the pair said "I do" in an intimate Malibu ceremony before family and friends. Speaking with People in 2018, the actress shared what made Todd different from her previous relationships.

read
Rosanna Arquette Reveals She Once Rejected Warren Beatty

"He's 12 years older than I am and he's just a good, solid, wonderful human being," Rosanna said. "Not a musician, not an artist, he's a businessman and we have the same values."

Todd serves as Rosanna's fourth husband; she was married to John Sidel from 1993 to 1999, James Newton Howard from 1986 to 1987 and Anthony Greco from 1979 to 1980. She shares one child, 27-year-old Zoe Sidel, with her first husband.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Delilah Hamlin Steps Out for Dinner With Jack Nicholson's Son Ray

2

Clayton Echard Breaks His Silence On Divisive Bachelor Breakup

3

Andy Cohen Just Gave a Major RHOBH Season 12 Update

In a 2012 interview with The Huffington Post, Rosanna reflected on the struggle to balance having a career and a relationship.

"I think, for me, it's been quite a challenge to have both," she said. "It's always about accepting the other person — who they are and what they do. I love to work and I love my partnership, but I really do need both. If I'm only focusing on one, then I'm not a whole person."

E! News has reached out to her rep for comment but hasn't heard back.

Trending Stories

1

Delilah Hamlin Steps Out for Dinner With Jack Nicholson's Son Ray

2

Kelly Ripa Says Her and Mark Consuelos’ Kids Get “Grossed Out” By Them

3

This Love Is Blind Editing Error Has Fans Questioning Reality

4
Exclusive

Why Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter Really Broke Up With Sam Logan

5

The Masked Singer Reveals Who Is Inside the Terrier Costume

Latest News

I Couldn’t Stick to a Skincare Routine Until I Discovered Rawkanvas

Rosanna Arquette’s Husband Todd Morgan Files for Divorce After 8 Years

Scott Disick Snaps Lingerie Pic of Holly Scarfone on Paris Trip

George R.R. Martin Gives Updates On Game of Thrones Spin-Offs

15 Must-See Concerts in 2022: Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber & More

Jamie Lee Curtis Unveils New Look & Boldly Stops “Sucking In” Stomach

Breaking

Jussie Smollett Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail For False Police Report