Scott Disick Snaps Lingerie Pic of Too Hot to Handle's Holly Scarfone During Paris Getaway

It looks like Scott Disick had no problem handling his new role as Holly Scarfone's photographer.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recently raised eyebrows when he was given credit for taking a steamy photo of the Too Hot to Handle star, in which she was seen posing in a Lounge lingerie set with the Eiffel Tower in the background. In the caption of the sexy snap, Holly tagged Scott's Instagram account and wrote, "lounging in the city of amour [black heart emoji] Photo creds @letthelordbewithyou."
It appears that the nod to Scott was added after the Talentless founder had left a cheeky remark in the comments section. Per Page Six, Scott wrote under the post, "Where is my photo credit?"
In another post, Holly shared several shots taken from her Parisian getaway, including a selfie with a bouquet of flowers. She wrote in the caption, "until next time mon cheri."
It's unclear if the reality stars traveled there together or merely met up for a steamy photo shoot.
Scott's seemingly flirty exchange with Holly comes two weeks after the pair were spotted having dinner with influencer Sergio Farias at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. On Feb. 24, they were photographed walking out of the seaside restaurant and hopping into an SUV together.
Although neither have publicly commented on their relationship status since the sighting, a source close to Scott previously told E! News that the Flip It Like Disick star is "dating around and getting back out there" following his split with model Amelia Hamlin last year.
"Scott is excited to date and doesn't want anything serious right now," the insider shared in November. "He's still figuring out what he wants and prefers to be single." According to the source, Scott—who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian—had also been "trying to go out more" since the breakup.
As for Holly, who appeared on the third season of Too Hot to Handle, she's been focusing on herself since her time on the Netflix dating series. In a Netflix clip released in January, she revealed that she had graduated from University of Colorado, but did not continue pursuing a romantic relationship with fellow finalist Nathan Soan due to challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I feel like we have always been on positive ends of each other and have a lot of respect for each other," she said of where she stood with Nathan. "I wouldn't say it didn't work out."