George R.R. Martin Gives Big Updates on the Game of Thrones Spin-Offs

Rest easy, Game of Thrones fans—George R.R. Martin says everything is going to be alright.
In a March 9 post on his blog, the author gave multiple updates about the plethora of GOT content in the pipeline...and it all sounds very promising. For one, Martin had encouraging words about HBO's House of the Dragon, which has wrapped production and will air at some point in 2022.
"What I have seen, I have loved. I am eager to see more," he wrote. "I am excited about the other successor shows as well, however. I am dying to tell you all about them, but I am not supposed to, so…"
Oh, George. Such a tease.
House of the Dragon, based on Martin's 2018 book Fire & Blood, is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith.
However, that's just one of several series that's currently in the works, according to the author. In fact, Martin teased that there are so many shows in development that we won't even see all of them.
"We are developing live action shows for HBO, and animated shows for HBO Max," he wrote. "No, can't tell you how many. But it is my hope that a number of these shows will get on the air. Not all, no, it is never all, but more than one. I certainly hope so. Some of the ideas we are working on are quite different in tone and approach than what has gone before, and that thrills me."
However, Martin did give specific updates on shows currently in development that he can talk about.
According to the writer, Bruno Heller is currently writing the pilot script for The Sea Snake (originally titled Nine Voyages), which is about the giant snake that lives in the Seven Kingdoms waters. Ten Thousand Ships, a project that is centered around Princess Nymeria, is "forging ahead" with a script from showrunner Amanda Segel, he wrote.
But that's not all! Martin said that a live-action show based on his Tales of Dunk & Egg novellas is also in development. The project is being guided by Patriot creator Steve Conrad, with its first season being an adaptation of the first book in the series, The Hedge Knight.
"My team and I have had some great sessions with Steve and his team, and we really hit it off," Martin wrote. "He's determined to do a faithful adaptation of the stories, which is exactly what I want; these characters and stories are very precious to me."
Furthermore, Martin gave a bit of a peek behind the curtain about how they're coming up with a name for the Dunk & Egg series.
"Contrary to what you may have read on line, the show will not be called DUNK & EGG, which could be mistaken for a sitcom by viewers unfamiliar with the stories," he wrote. "We're leaning toward A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS for the series title, though THE HEDGE KNIGHT has its partisans as well."
Hey, a George R.R. Martin sitcom sounds like fun to us!
Regardless, Game of Thrones fans have a lot to look forward to.