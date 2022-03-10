Raven-Symoné Discusses the Cheetah-licious Reunion on Raven's Home

You gotta strut like you mean it...all the way to the TV.
Before Raven's Home season five premieres March 11 on Disney Channel, Raven-Symoné chatted exclusively with E! News about what it was like reuniting with her fellow Cheetah Girls co-star Adrienne Bailon-Houghton on the series and how she got involved in the project.
"The writers came to me," Raven said, "and I think we had already done like the first episode and they were like, 'Are you friends with Adrienne?' And I was like, 'Adrienne? Are you talking about Choo-Chi? My Choo-Chi? Of course!'"
And the rest is history! "Then the next thing I know she is the principal of Bayside High and killing the game," she continued.
We last saw the duo onscreen together in 2006, when they starred as Galleria (Symoné) and Chanel (Bailon) in The Cheetah Girls 2, and for Raven, reuniting was a blast.
"She is so funny," Raven added, "so professional, we have such a good time when she's there and she's down for the cause."
And apparently, not much has changed within the past 15 years.
"You know she's had such an amazing career to where her attitude could be ridiculous," Raven said, "but she is the same person I met 15 years ago. She is the same human that is like, I love this industry and I want to do the best that I can and I want to grow."
She continued, "And she's still growing even though she's had so many successes, and so the love and respect is real and she adds something amazing to this season."
We may not be able to see into the future but it sounds like season 5 of Raven's Home will be fit for a Cheetah Girl.
Watch the new season when it airs March 11 on Disney Channel.