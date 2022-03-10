This Hydrating Hair Mask Has Over 27,000 5-Star Reviews On Amazon

Get shiny, hydrated locks with this $13 hair mask.

By Carly Shihadeh Mar 10, 2022 11:50 PMTags
E-Comm: Argan Oil Hair MaskAmazon

Gorgeous, gorgeous girls do a hair mask as a part of their Thursday night self-care routines for shiny, healthy hair over the weekend! We love argon oil for extra hydration, and this hair mask was made to repair, restore, and strengthen weak, damaged, and over-processed hair. The best part? It's less than $13, so you won't have to break the bank for gorgeous locks. 

One reviewer said: "This is by far the best product I have used on my hair yet!" Another gushed: "There is an immediate difference as soon as this product touches my hair. It leaves my hair feeling so silky, even after I rinse it out and dry my hair."

We're planning to put this mask in our hair on Thursday night while we do our 100-step skin-care routine, shave our legs, clean our apartment, take a bubble bath, cook a healthy dinner, and ignore all of our text messages in preparation for the weekend ahead. It's called self care! 

Scroll below to give your hair some much-deserved love. 

Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner By Arvazallia for Dry or Damaged Hair

Say goodbye to dry winter hair and hello to shiny, hydrated locks! 

$13
Amazon

