Cole Sprouse’s Onscreen Chemistry With Lana Condor Is Out of This World in Moonshot Trailer

These sparks could power a spacecraft! Watch as Mars-bound Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse fall in love in this new preview of HBO Max's Moonshot.

This romance is rocketing! 

Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse take HBO Max's upcoming rom-com, Moonshot, could melt an alien's heart. In the trailer that dropped March 10, the actors made a strong case that Mars may be the best new place to find true love.

Set to blast off on March 31, the film follows Sophie—played by Lana—and Walt—played by Cole—as they aim to help each other reunite with their significant others who they've unexpectedly drifted away from. However, when Sophie travels to MNars to follow her boyfriend Calvin (Mason Gooding), Walt follows and a new romance is kindled among the stars.

While venturing through space, Walt teases that he's caught feelings in the trailer, saying, "When you find that thing that you're willing to cross the entire universe to be with, make sure it's ready to do the same for you"

The trailer shows the two going from strangers to a will-they-or-won't-they couple.

Lana and Cole's chemistry is extraordinary, grabbing the attention of their fans as they share romantic glimpses at each other. The actress told People that when she saw the script, she was excited by the possibility of redefining what a space movie looks like.

"I had never really seen a script, at least in my inbox, that was a space adventure situation," she said in the interview published March 9. "From what I know, usually space is reserved for the Matt Damons and the Matthew McConaugheys of the world. It's not typically available to the young-adult genre."

We're sure everyone will want to take a trip to space with the Lana and Cole when Moonshot debuts later this month.

