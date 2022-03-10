At Long Last, Alan Cumming Is Heading To The Good Fight

Sometimes the TV gods take a minute—or six seasons—to answer our prayers.

Alan Cumming will finally bring Eli Gold to The Good Fight during the show's sixth season on Paramount+. Cumming played Gold for the better part of seven seasons on the CBS drama The Good Wife, where be became a fan favorite and earned three Emmy nominations.

Cumming will appear on two episodes of the spin-off, where he'll assist on-screen daughter Melissa (Sarah Steele) in her career as a lawyer.

The Good Fight stars Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart, a once-name partner at Stern, Lockhart & Gardner on The Good Wife, who loses her job after a huge financial scam and is left to pick up the pieces. The series also stars Audra McDonald and Mandy Patinkin.

Former series regulars Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo left the show during season five.

Since last appearing on The Good Wife in 2016, Cumming's TV credits include NBC's Instinct, USA Network's Briarpatch and, most recently, the first season of the Apple TV+ musical comedy Schmigadoon!.