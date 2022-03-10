The Hardy Boys Take To The Woods In Tense Season 2 Teaser

The Hardy Boys are back to save the day again!
The teaser for the second season of Hulu's The Hardy Boys starts with a Bridgeport resident saying "things are finally starting to feel normal again"—which is how you know that things definitely won't be staying normal for long.
All of the action picks up six months after the end of season one. When a classmate of theirs goes missing in the woods, Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) ditch their normal lives to become crime-solving sleuths yet again.
However, this isn't your run of the mill case.
According to Hulu, "when they discover the mystical relic they destroyed last year is still in play, it becomes clear their simple missing person case is actually part of something far more sinister."
The disappearance begins to unravel all sorts of different things about Bridgeport, its residents and the world at large.
"The Hardy Boys and their friends must quickly learn who they can and can't trust as they race against time to unravel the truth," said the streamer, "and ultimately realize that no one is safe from their past."
Being a kid used to be a lot easier.
Campbell and Elliot return from season one, alongside regulars Keana Lyn, Adam Swain, Cristian Perri and Riley O'Donnell.
Based on The Hardy Boys book series—which originated way back in 1927—season one of the show centered around the theft of a radioactive Egyptian idol and the death of Frank and Joe's mother.
Find out if Frank and Joe can crack the case again when all ten episodes of the second season of The Hardy Boys drop Wednesday, April 6 on Hulu.