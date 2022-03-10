The Hardy Boys Take To The Woods In Tense Season 2 Teaser

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

The Hardy Boys are back to save the day again!

The teaser for the second season of Hulu's The Hardy Boys starts with a Bridgeport resident saying "things are finally starting to feel normal again"—which is how you know that things definitely won't be staying normal for long.

All of the action picks up six months after the end of season one. When a classmate of theirs goes missing in the woods, Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) ditch their normal lives to become crime-solving sleuths yet again.

However, this isn't your run of the mill case.

According to Hulu, "when they discover the mystical relic they destroyed last year is still in play, it becomes clear their simple missing person case is actually part of something far more sinister."

The disappearance begins to unravel all sorts of different things about Bridgeport, its residents and the world at large.